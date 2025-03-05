The Houston Astros were looking for a first baseman in free agency this offseason and the team landed 12th-year veteran Christian Walker on a three-year, $60 million deal. Walker, who won his third straight Gold Glove at first base in 2024, brings strong defense and a power bat to the Astros' lineup.

However, Houston’s prized offseason acquisition hit a bit of a snag on Wednesday as Walker was scratched from a spring training game due to left oblique soreness, according to Astros reporter Brian McTaggart on X.

Walker experienced discomfort during batting practice and was unable to play against the St. Louis Cardinals. “It’s something I don’t want to see right now… I’m just hoping for the best,” Astros manager Joe Espada said, via McTaggart on MLB.com.

The Astros are relying on Christian Walker in 2025

While likely a minor setback, Houston has some cause for concern as Walker has suffered oblique issues in the past. He missed a month with a strained left oblique last season and right oblique issues landed him on the injured list two separate times in 2021.

When healthy, Walker has been a very productive player. He hit 26 home runs with 84 RBI and 72 runs scored in 130 games for the Diamondbacks last season. In 2023, he had 33 homers and 103 RBI, racking up 3.8 WAR. And, of course, he contributes defensively, with three Gold Gloves to his name.

The Astros are counting on Walker producing in his age-34 season. Houston enters the 2025 campaign with a much different look than in previous seasons. The team moved on from mainstays Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker this offseason, adding Walker and Isaac Paredes, who was part of the trade that sent Tucker to the Chicago Cubs.

Houston has reached the playoffs in eight straight seasons with four World Series appearances and two championships in that stretch. However, the Astros only won 88 games last year – their lowest win total in a full season since 2016. And Houston got bounced early in the 2024 playoffs, getting swept in the Wild Card Series by the Detroit Tigers.