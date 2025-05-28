The Houston Astros are attempting to reach first place in the AL West, and a win over the Athletics on Wednesday would help. However, first baseman Christian Walker suffered an injury scare early in the contest that raised eyebrows.

During his first at-bat of the contest, Walker check-swung after realizing the ball was up and in. The ball knocked his knuckles, though, and the 34-year-old first baseman swung his hand around clearly in pain. Luckily, the injury wasn't serious, as Walker remained in the game and took first base after being hit by the pitch.

The three-time Gold Glove Award winner was able to round the bases and score one of the Astros' two runs in the first four innings. Christian Walker's injury doesn't appear to be too serious, as he's already had another at-bat.

It's not likely he gets subbed out on Wednesday, but depending on how his right hand looks after the contest, Houston may opt to give him a rest day or two afterward.

It's been a roller coaster of a season for Walker as his debut year with the Astros hasn't been as efficient as the team would hope. After being an incredibly reliable bat for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Christian Walker is still trying to find his groove in Houston.

Entering Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Walker owns a .213 batting average and .275 OBP while recording 43 hits, seven home runs, and 25 RBIs.

Luckily for him, it's still early enough in the season for him to work his way back to his career averages. If he can manage that, then the Astros' offense would receive a huge jump in production, especially if Christian Walker can start hitting it over the fence more often as the season progresses.

Wednesday's contest against the Athletics is the second of a two-game series. After this, Houston moves on to a three-game home series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hopefully, the offense picks up speed as the Astros' rotation is dealing with serious injury woes.