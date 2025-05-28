The Houston Astros are having a solid season, but they have also been dealing with a few injuries throughout the year. The latest one may be tough, as it's a key starter to the team, and he'll be out for the foreseeable future, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“Houston Astros make it official: Starter Ronel Blanco undergoing elbow surgery next week that will sideline him this year and most of the 2026 season,” Nightengale wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Astros have not yet announced if Blanco will have to have Tommy John surgery or an internal brace installed. With the pace the Blanco is on, he may not be able to return until after the 2026 All-Star Game.

Blanco has pitched since May 17 because of arm trouble. Through nine starts this season, running a 4.10 ERA and a 2.40 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He had a breakout season in 2024, where he ran a 2.80 ERA and a 2.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 167 innings.

He had some big expectations coming into this season, but with this injury, he'll have to wait until next year to show what he can do through an entire season.

Astros continue to deal with injuries with pitchers

Blanco is not the only pitcher who has been dealing with injuries. Spencer Arrighetti is dealing with a fractured thumb, and J.P. France is dealing with a shoulder capsule, while Cristian Javier, Luis Garcia, and Hayden Wesneski are recovering from Tommy John surgery. Garcia has not returned since having surgery in May 2023, and Javier is nearing one year since his operation.

Another injury that the Astros have suffered is to Yordan Alvarez, who has been out of the lineup since May 2 after a hand injury forced him to be placed on the 10-day injured list. It's been close to three weeks now, Alvarez has not returned, and it doesn't seem like manager Joe Espada knows when he'll be back.

“I’m not going to box him in like that… We’re going to wait until he feels like he’s ready to go, but I’m not going to put a specific day or game or anything like that,” Espada said via SI.com.

Hopefully, Alvarez is able to return sooner rather than later, and with all of the injuries, players such as Ryan Huso and Colton Gordon have had to step up, and they've been doing a solid job.