Los Angeles sports fans got a double dose of star power this week as Los Angeles Dodgers ace Blake Snell was spotted at the Los Angeles Lakers season opener before flying to Game 1 of the 2025 World Series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. The two-time Cy Young winner looked relaxed while taking in the Lakers’ 119-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena, just days before taking the mound in one of the biggest starts of his career.

The Sporting Tribune’s Arash Markazi took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a court-side photo of Snell that quickly drew attention across social media.

“Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell is in the house before traveling to Toronto to start Game 1 of the World Series on Friday.”

Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell us in the house before traveling to Toronto to start Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. pic.twitter.com/pVuEkQOyMU — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Snell’s brief public appearance came amid a dominant October stretch that has reestablished his reputation as one of baseball’s best postseason arms. Through three starts this postseason, he’s 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 21 innings. His command and poise have made him a reliable tone-setter in the Dodgers rotation, joining Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Shohei Ohtani for the club’s pursuit of back-to-back championships.

The southpaw’s next start will come in Game 1 of the World Series at Rogers Centre, where the Blue Jays will host their first Fall Classic since 1993. The matchup showcases contrasting styles — Toronto’s contact-driven offense and right-handed rotation against Los Angeles’ power and lefty-heavy staff. For the Dodgers, Snell’s sharp form and veteran poise make him the ideal choice to open the series.

His preparation and calm demeanor have become defining traits this postseason, giving the Dodgers a sense of assurance as they chase back-to-back championships on baseball’s biggest stage.

The moment at Crypto.com Arena also highlighted the city’s intertwined sports culture, where stars from different leagues often intersect. As Los Angeles’ baseball and basketball scenes overlapped, Snell’s appearance served as a calm reminder of confidence before he takes the ball Friday night in Toronto — where another Hollywood moment might just be waiting.