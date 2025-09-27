The Houston Astros kick off the final series of their regular season on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels. Astros manager Joe Espada is configuring his lineup for the final few games of the season as his squad fights for a playoff spot. If they make it into the American League postseason field, players like Josh Hader, Carlos Correa, and Framber Valdez go from important to vital.

Houston has a history of being quietly dominant. The dynasty is the only one in the post-2000 era that has survived for more than five seasons. Espada is a part of the newer era of the Astros, and the pressure is on him to get the franchise back into the playoffs. He has three games to make up one in the standings to rob another contender of a postseason berth in the final weekend.

While Espada is one of the better managers in Major League Baseball, his work was cut out for him this season. Yordan Alvarez has missed a large chunk of the Astros' season with a variety of injuries. His inconsistent availability made it difficult for the manager to get his team into a groove, especially on offense. Luckily for him, his team has plenty of firepower.

If Houston falters in the final part of the regular season, the year will be scrutinized. The Astros had to start Jose Altuve in left field because of injuries. Espada has had just half of his starting rotation available for months because of injuries. There is a long list of things that have gone wrong in 2025. Despite all of that, Houston is not a team that experts are ready to count out.

The Astros have championship experience across the roster. Here are the three players that will decide Houston's postseason fate.

Starting pitcher Framber Valdez

While there are superstars putting the final touches on dominant seasons, Valdez may be the most fascinating player in the league right now. The veteran pitcher is one of the best arms in MLB. However, he made headlines in Houston and around the league when he intentionally crossed up his catcher. That incident put him behind the 8-ball as he tries to lead the team's rotation.

If Brown plays in the Astros' regular season finale, Valdez will start in Game 1 of their playoff run. He is a worthy candidate for that responsibility, and would have a chance to get Houston off to a good start in the postseason. Valdez is a free agent that the Astros likely won't re-sign this winter, putting even more pressure on him to deliver in the playoffs to boost his value.

Valdez has an average playoff resume, totaling 17 appearances across five seasons. The veteran is 7-6 with a 4.34 ERA in playoff games. If he is at his best, he might be the best pitcher in the playoff field. Espada needs him and Brown to play at an All-Star level to make a deep run. It all starts with Valdez putting his drama behind him and shutting opposing offenses down.

Third baseman Carlos Correa

The Astros surprised MLB when they decided to re-acquire Correa at the trade deadline. Houston reunited with the former All-Star in a move that shot them up the list of AL contenders. Since arriving back where his career began, the infielder has produced, revitalizing the Astros' offense. It has been a while, but Correa is fully capable of being a playoff team's offensive engine.

Houston's last championship was built on the quartet of Correa, Altuve, Kyle Tucker, and Yordan Alvarez. Alex Bregman chipped in some big hits as well, but the core stars led the team. Heading into the 2025 postseason, the Astros find themselves leaning on a few of the same players a handful of years later. Luckily for the team, none of them have experienced a drop-off at the plate.

Correa embraced playing third base to make room for Jeremy Peña's return. The veteran infielder has his sights set on winning another title. Espada needs him to step up like he used to and provide a spark to an offense that could be without Alvarez in the Wild Card round. Houston's slugger is still dealing with an ankle injury, putting more responsibility on Correa's plate this fall.

Relief pitcher Josh Hader

When the Astros brought Hader in, they knew they were getting one of the league's best closers in his prime. For a while, the veteran reliever proved the front office right, helping the team win games and remain dominant out of the bullpen. However, injuries have brought his effectiveness into question as Houston prepares to play a lot of potentially close playoff games.

Hader is targeting a return sometime during the postseason. Obviously, Espada and Co. would like to have him back in the mix as soon as possible. Brayan Abreu has done a good job filling in as the Astros' closer, but he is not ready for the pressure of the playoffs. If Hader comes back close to full health, he could be the piece that unlocks the best version of Houston's roster.

The Astros have built a dynasty on elite pitching staffs. However, Hader carries a lot of the bullpen's talent by himself. If he suffers a setback or is unavailable for Houston, things could get very bad for Espada. However, the team is optimistic that he will be ready to go when needed. He, along with Correa and Valdez need to be at their best for the Astros to succeed this fall.