The Houston Astros received some heartbreaking playoff news during Saturday's matchup against the Los Angeles Angels.

Houston was in the playoff mix within the American League bracket. They were competing with the likes of the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers for the remaining spots.

However, their chances came to an end after the Guardians beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 in their matchup. As a result, it ended Houston's 10-year streak of taking part in the playoffs, per MLB insider Bob Nightengale.

“The Houston Astros, for the first time in 10 years, are staying home in October,” Nightengale wrote.

What lies ahead for Astros after playoff berth

It's brutal news for the Astros to get about their playoff chances, even after beating the Angels 6-1 in Game 2. They kept themselves in the hunt but will no longer present following the Guardians' win over the Rangers.

Houston took care of business against Los Angeles on the road. They took a 5-0 lead after four innings and never looked back. The offense came through when it needed to, seeing four home runs from Christian Walker twice, Zach Cole and Jesus Sanchez.

The Astros' bullpen was highly efficient throughout the night. They held the Angels' offense to just three hits after 29 at-bats, only conceding an RBI double in the sixth inning. AJ Blubaugh started on the mound as he lasted four innings, striking out two batters while allowing one hit. Meanwhile, J.P. France earned his first win of the year after striking out five batters after three innings.

Houston improved to an 86-75 record on the season, holding the second spot in the AL West Division standings. They are 4.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the top spot, who already clinched their berth after winning the division.

With their playoff hopes over, the Astros will prepare for their season finale against the Angels. The contest will take place on Sept. 28 at 3:07 p.m. ET.