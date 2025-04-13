The Los Angeles Angels (9-5) continued their impressive start to the 2025 MLB season, earning a straightforward 4-1 road victory over the Houston Astros (6-8) on Saturday night to even up the series one game apiece. Long before the final out was recorded, however, controversy found the right field seats.

During the bottom of the second inning, catcher Yainer Diaz hit a foul ball that elicited strong reactions and had many people recalling an infamous moment in last year's World Series. An Astros fan appeared to rip the ball out of the glove of future Hall of Famer Mike Trout, causing the longtime Angels outfielder to immediately protest. Ultimately, because the ball touched the spectator first, the at-bat continued. The fan did not get away completely unscathed, though.

The man and his son were relocated to another area in the stadium, much to the displeasure of the home crowd at Daikin Park. Many people will compare the situation to the incident that transpired in Yankee Stadium in Game 4 of the 2024 Fall Classic, when fans blatantly and gleefully yanked the baseball out of Mookie Betts' glove. Two men were banned from all 30 MLB ballparks. Judging by the fan's instantly apologetic reaction, the circumstances surrounding this snatch seem different.

The individual who prevented Trout from recording the third out of the inning (Diaz flied out anyway) explained what was going through his head when retrieving the ball.

Mike Trout is heated after an Astros fan took the ball out of his glove. Umpires ruled it a foul ball pic.twitter.com/2uBjTQTOOW — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

What the Astros fan thought when going for the ball

“I just didn’t know what was going on,” the Astros fan told The Athletic's Sam Blum. “I didn’t realize it was a play. It was coming at my son’s face. I just reached out.”

When watching the moment play out in real time, it is difficult to tell if the fan was instinctively pulling the ball out of Trout's grasp. But he did react in swift dismay and even appeared to extend the ball out to the three-time MVP, as if to give it back to him. Mike Trout himself believed his intentions were pure, as he sought to clear the air with the man and his son.

And that's that. People will still express their opinions, but both parties are moving forward. Trout and the Angels go home with a victory, and these two fans are now local celebrities. Everybody wins, except for the Astros of course. Houston will try to bounce back in the rubber match on Sunday afternoon.