The Houston Astros added a familiar name to their organization on Sunday, signing utilityman Cavan Biggio, the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, to a minor-league contract with an invitation to major-league spring training.

Craig, 60, spent his entire 20-year MLB career with Houston, compiling a .281/.363/.433 slash line with 291 homers, seven All-Star selections, five Silver Slugger awards, and four Gold Gloves. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015 as the first player to do so wearing an Astros cap and currently serves as a special advisor for the team.

Cavan, 30, has spent parts of seven major-league seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and Kansas City Royals, compiling a career .223/.339/.373 slash line with 52 home runs and 190 RBIs. Drafted 162nd overall in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB Draft by Toronto, he debuted in May 2019 and made an immediate impact. In his rookie season, Biggio slashed .242/.368/.430 with 16 homers and 48 RBIs over 100 games. Over his first two seasons with the Blue Jays, he recorded a wRC+ of 118 and 4.0 fWAR across 159 games, appearing to be a potential cornerstone for the franchise alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.

Biggio's career has since shifted to a utility role. After hitting just .219/.327/.351 over the remainder of his time with the Blue Jays, he was released in June 2024 and spent parts of subsequent seasons with multiple teams. In 2025, his only season with Kansas City, he appeared in 37 games and 83 plate appearances, slashing .174/.296/.246 with one home run. He later finished the season in the Los Angeles Angels' Triple-A affiliate, hitting .242/.375/.303 in the Pacific Coast League. Offense aside, Biggio's 13.5% walk rate makes him reliable on base and offers defensive versatility, having played every position except pitcher and catcher. He has 219 starts at second base and 104 combined starts across all three outfield spots.

Houston, which traded Jesus Sanchez earlier, could rely on Biggio to strengthen its left-handed bench options. His ability to play multiple infield and outfield positions gives him a chance to compete for part-time at-bats, particularly if roster moves open opportunities. The Astros' first spring training game is scheduled for February 21 against the Washington Nationals.