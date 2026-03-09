The Chicago Bulls were witnessing a vintage performance from Collin Sexton on Sunday night, but the celebration was cut short. During a high-stakes matchup against the Sacramento Kings, the dynamic guard was forced to exit early after suffering a left lower leg contusion. The Bulls quickly announced that Sexton would not return for the remainder of the game, leaving a massive void in their rotation just as he was heating up.

Collin Sexton (left lower leg contusion) is OUT for the remainder of tonight's game against the Kings, the Bulls announced. pic.twitter.com/YBgP0nf7O5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 9, 2026

Before the injury occurred, Sexton was arguably the best player on the floor. Returning to a bench role with Josh Giddey back in the lineup, Sexton provided an immediate spark that the Kings simply couldn't contain. He racked up 28 points in just 22 minutes of action, shooting an efficient 9-of-12 from the field, including seven triples. His ability to get to the rim and finish through contact has been a hallmark of his season, and he was on pace for a career night before the setback.

Article Continues Below

The timing is particularly tough for a Bulls team trying to find consistency in the final stretch of the season. While Sacramento has struggled significantly this year, Chicago needed every bit of Sexton's scoring to keep pace in a high-scoring affair. Without him, the offensive burden shifted back to Giddey and Ayo Dosunmu, but the loss of Sexton’s elite north-south speed was evident in the second half.

For Chicago, the hope is that the contusion is relatively minor. Sexton has been one of the few bright spots for the franchise lately, averaging over 20 points per game over his last five outings. The medical staff will likely evaluate him further on Monday to determine if he will miss any additional time. Given his importance to the second unit, the Bulls will need him back sooner rather than later to maintain their offensive identity.