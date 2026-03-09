Things are heating up in Pool B of the 2026 World Baseball Classic, as Randy Arozarena and Team Mexico moved to 2-0 in pool play following a 16-0 beatdown of Team Italy that ended in the sixth inning due to the mercy rule being in effect. Arozarena, for his part, reached base twice in three plate appearances and scored on both times he reached. He then received an early trip to the dugout when manager Benji Gil sent a pinch-hitter to take his place in the bottom of the fifth.

With Mexico being in cruise control for the entirety of their contest against Italy, the Seattle Mariners left fielder had time to focus on the extracurriculars that come with being a big-time star in MLB. Arozarena recognized the fanfare he drew and returned the love he received from fans of the team, going as far as to sign autographs and take selfies with them in the middle of an inning.

Randy Arozarena signing autographs for Mexico fans in the middle of an inning is awesome 🇲🇽❤️ pic.twitter.com/LunrCZFO1H — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 9, 2026

At heart, baseball is a sport that brings out someone's inner child. And moments like the one Arozarena had on Sunday are the ones that give baseball its beating heart.

Randy Arozarena, Mexico look to build off of 2023 World Baseball Classic success

Article Continues Below

Mexico wasn't a favorite to win the competition back in 2023, but they finished third in that year's World Baseball Classic and they only seem to have improved since then.

The problem, of course, is that Mexico is in the group of doom, and there is no such leeway that allows for the best third-place teams to make it to the next round. The next two games will be key for them.

They will be facing the United States on Monday and then follow that up with a clash against Italy on Tuesday. Mexico still has control over their fate; one convincing win would put them in a good position to advance to the quarterfinals.