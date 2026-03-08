On Saturday morning, the Houston Astros added experienced catching depth by signing veteran backstop Christian Vazquez to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to major-league spring training. The 35-year-old will join Houston after finishing his participation with the Puerto Rico national baseball team in the World Baseball Classic.

This will be Vazquez's second time suiting up for the Astros. Houston originally acquired him from the Boston Red Sox at the 2022 trade deadline in a deal that sent Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu to Boston. During the remainder of that regular season, Vazquez managed a .250/.278/.398 slash line in 35 games with the Astros and finished the year with a .250/.278/.308 line over 108 plate appearances after the trade. He also contributed during the postseason, going 4-for-17 and helping Houston win the 2022 World Series championship, his second title after winning with Boston in 2018.

Vazquez was behind the plate for a historic moment in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, catching a combined no-hitter thrown by Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressly against the Philadelphia Phillies. He also provided clutch hits earlier in the playoffs, including a two-run single in Game 3 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees. The Astros allowed just one run in the 33 innings he caught during that postseason.

After the championship season, Vazquez signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Minnesota Twins. However, his offensive production declined throughout his tenure in Minnesota. Over three seasons with the Twins, he hit .215/.267/.311 over 884 plate appearances. This past season was particularly difficult, as he batted .189 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 65 games. His year-by-year averages with Minnesota included .223 in 2023, .221 in 2024, and .189 in 2025.

His offense may have dipped, but Vazquez is still a defensive rock. He racked up +5 Defensive Runs Saved in 519 innings last year and threw out 14 of 56 attempted base stealers.

Houston pursued additional depth behind starting catcher Yainer Díaz after losing Victor Caratini in free agency. Vazquez will compete with Cesar Salazar, who has played 36 MLB games over three seasons and is out of minor league options, and Carlos Perez, who is in camp on a minor league deal but has not played in the majors since 2023.