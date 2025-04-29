The Houston Astros have a history of keeping homegrown stars, and Jose Altuve is making sure Jeremy Peña remains a part of that tradition. After a public statement from the ‘Stros star calling for a long-term extension for Peña, the young shortstop responded with humility and gratitude, showing just how much Houston means to him.

In a postgame interview shared with Brian McTaggart on X, Altuve didn't hold back.

“He's going to become a superstar. He's a very valuable player for us. I'm very surprised [they haven't] signed him to a long-term deal with the Astros. He's a guy you really want on your team for a long time.”

Peña's reaction was equally heartfelt. Speaking to reporters after hearing Altuve's comments, the shortstop said.

“I love Houston. I love the city of Houston. I love this team. This is all I've known and I feel like it's every kid's dream to play their whole career with the same team. I admire Altuve. He's a great teammate, so for him to say that means a lot.”

The relationship has really grown into something special since Peña debuted in 2022. Filling massive shoes left by Carlos Correa, the young shortstop has quickly become a cornerstone of the Astros' infield future. Now in 2025, he's anchoring shortstop with impressive defensive metrics, leading the team with over 240 innings played.

Currently playing on a one-year deal worth $4.1 million, Peña's value has skyrocketed. His performance at the plate and in the field signals he deserves a multi-year offer, especially as the Astros' contract news becomes more pressing with each passing week.

For Altuve, who once secured his own extension early in his career, seeing the organization invest in a player like Peña seems obvious. His leadership continues to set the tone in Houston's clubhouse, where teammates thrive under his leadership.

With Peña's dedication to Houston and the strong public endorsement from the captain, it's clear the pressure is mounting for the front office. As the season progresses, expect Jeremy Peña extension talks to heat up, and for Astros fans, that could mean seeing one of their rising stars stay with The Stros for years to come.

The Astros have a big decision to make, and it's one that could define their next championship window.