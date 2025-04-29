Houston Astros infielder turned outfielder Jose Altuve knows how to transition for the team's good. However, his abilities at persuasion mirror those on the field.

On Monday, Altuve requested that Astros manager Joe Espada have shortstop Jeremy Pena hit leadoff in their game against the Detroit Tigers, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. It is one of the most drastic moves the Astros have made.

“We’ll see where it takes us,” Espada said. “I really want to put our guys in a position to succeed, and our lineup can be dynamic and create opportunities, and we can get some runs early in the game.”

Altuve made this call so that he could have extra time coming into the dug out from left field, per ESPN.

“I just told Joe that maybe he can hit me second some games at some point, and he did it today,” Altuve said. “I just need like that little extra time to come from left field, and he decided to put Jeremy [there].”

Altuve said he had confidence in Pena to lead off and help spark the Astros' offense with his abilities at the plate, base-stealing, and wanting to set up a situation for him to score.

“Jeremy is one of those guys that has been playing really good for our team,” he said. “He's taking really good at-bats. He's very explosive and dynamic on the bases, so when he gets on base a lot of things can happen. Maybe I can bunt him over so Yordan [Alvarez] can drive him in.”

Pena is batting .257 with three home runs, 11 RBIS, and five stolen bases. He also has an on-base percentage of .713. Altuve does not want to relinquish batting leadoff entirely during this one stint.

Altuve signed a 5-year $225 contract extension with the Astros in February 2024. He is also in his first official season at left field rather than second base.

The Astros are experiencing low offensive numbers

This bold move comes at a time when the Astors are looking to boost their offense. The Astros are experiencing declines in various offensive categories.

They are averaging 4.0 runs per game, a drop from their 2021 average of 5.3 runs per game. The Astros are also struggling with home runs, with only 12, tied for 21st in the league.

Nevertheless, the Astros have a unique combination of consistency and power at the plate. Depending on who they play, they will need to make a few adjustments here and there to get them going.