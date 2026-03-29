The San Antonio Spurs' rise to second seed in the Western Conference — and possibly the top seed before the end of the regular season — can be attributed to two main factors: Victor Wembanyama's continued ascension as one of the game's best players and the growth of the team's young talent.

Following a 127-95 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wemby inserted a third factor: the Spurs chemistry.

“Where we've improved the most is using each other's strengths and I think it shows because often it's a different guy on the team that shines,” Wembanyama said. “One day it can be Keldon (Johnson) because his ability to get downhill and finish through contact has been really emphasized on a certain day. It can be Dylan (Harper), with one of the highest rim frequency percentages in the league. It can be Steph (Stephon Castle), like vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, showing his control over the game.”

While Wembanyama's play has thrust him into the discussion for the NBA MVP, Johnson is a favorite to win the league's Sixth Man of the Year award. Harper, the second overall pick of this past summer's draft, has proven a key role in forming what's widely regarded as the team's second most lethal form of attack – its attacking guard play.

Rounding out a 1-2-3 back court punch that involves Harper and veteran All-Star De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle recorded his fourth triple-double of the season in the blowout of the Bucks, displaying his continued improvement from a Rookie of the Year campaign.

“It's funny because I've learned more this year than any previous year before about all my teammates,” Wemby shared. “And it just feels like everybody's ready to notice and apply how others want to play. I know it takes a lot to learn how I play, obviously. Being in this position of winning just allowed us to learn so much, allowed myself personally to learn so much about my teammates. I would say the thing we got the most better at is learning each other's strengths.”

Victor Wembanyama praises three-headed monster at guard

In making the second NBA All-Star game of his career, Fox is averaging 18.8 points per game during his ninth season. Though down from the 25 per night he averaged for several seasons leading up to last February's trade from the Sacramento Kings, the former Kentucky star is second on the team in scoring while deferring on opportunities to Castle and Harper.

Castle's production is up across the board since winning ROY, with two more points, three more assists, and about two more rebounds per game compared to last year. His 16.6 scoring average ranks behind only Fox and Wemby on the team.

Harper's impact goes beyond his number. In addition to noting his rookie teammate's knack for getting to the rim and efficiency while there, Wembanyama notes how valuable the former Rutgers star has been to the team's success.

“It's been great for us. I mean, they're the main ball handlers and ball-handler defenders on the other side,” he said.

At 11.5 points per game, Harper's scoring has picked up recently. He scored 20+ points in back to back games for the first time as a pro just before the victory against the Bucks. Production like that from that from the Silver and Black's three-headed monster should serve the Spurs well alongside Wemby come the playoffs.