The 2025 Houston Astros missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Even bringing back Carlos Correa to play third base could not solve their problems last season, ending in an 87-75 season. Their dominant days may be behind them, but Astros manager Joe Espada still has his eyes set on the World Series.

“Our mission continues to be the same and that's to play deep into October,” Espada said, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com

The Astros went a putrid 31-35 after the All-Star Game last year, allowing the Seattle Mariners to win the division. They went to Game 7 of the American League Championship Series before losing to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Astros fell just three games short of taking down Seattle in the AL West.

Espada took over after Dusty Baker retired following the 2023 season. Baker won the 2022 World Series as the bench boss and got them to a seventh consecutive ALCS in 2023 before calling it a day. Espada took over after serving as the bench coach, but it has not gone as well. Their loss to the Detroit Tigers in the 2024 AL Wild Card broke the ALCS streak before they broke the playoff streak in 2025.

The Astros made a big change on their pitching staff this offseason, signing Tatsuya Imai out of Japan to replace ace Framber Valdez. While Valdez is still available in free agency, they are unlikely to reunite after he crossed up his own catcher last season. Imai has high expectations coming out of Japan and could be the star that pushes them forward.

Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa will not be playing in the World Baseball Classic due to insurance issues. The positive is that the Astros should be ready to hit the ground running in April. Can Espada make his first run to the ALCS as the skipper?