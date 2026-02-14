Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has been one of the more consistent players in baseball throughout his career. A nine-time All-Star, Altuve is often a tough out at the plate. However, he had an up and down 2025 season — something he acknowledged while speaking to reporters Saturday, via Jason Bristol of KHOU 11 News Houston.

“I think normally my seasons in the big leagues are more consistent. I feel like last year I had some times where I was really, really bad and sometimes where I was really, really good,” Altuve said. “A big separation between those two… I'm looking for more stability, more consistency. Working on my swing obviously, working on my step. Try to make some more hard contact and stay consistent through the year.”

Altuve's .265/.329/.442 slash line was below his career averages in each of those statistics. He still managed to hit 26 home runs — his highest mark since 2022.

One element of Altuve's game that stands out from last year is that while his hard-hit percentage was respectable at a mark of 4.0, his 19.8 percent line drive rate was his worst mark since 2019. A lack of line drives likely played a role in his batting average decrease.

The fact that Altuve still hit the baseball hard is encouraging, though. He clearly had no problem with power, as Altuve hit a respectable amount of home runs.

After primarily playing second base for most of his career, Altuve split time between second and left field in 2025. Perhaps that led to his inconsistent performance at the plate, as he had to focus on making defensive adjustments. In 2026, Altuve is expected to return to second base on a consistent basis. It will be interesting to see how he responds from an overall performance standpoint.