The Houston Astros are still determining whether shortstop Carlos Correa will receive approval to participate in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, as final organizational clearances remain unresolved.

With the tournament scheduled to begin March 5, the timeline has tightened as the Astros continue internal evaluations.

Correa, entering his 12th Major League season, has expressed strong interest in representing Puerto Rico. Houston continues to review medical clearance requirements and insurance protections before granting permission.

The most recent update came Saturday from Chandler Rome of The Athletic, who reported discussions between Correa and the organization remain ongoing as of Saturday.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Rome explained that Correa’s availability depends on final approval from the Astros and owner Jim Crane.

Carlos Correa said the Astros and owner Jim Crane are still working through certain approvals required for him to participate in the World Baseball Classic. If he receives the necessary approval, Correa said he will play for Team Puerto Rico. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) January 24, 2026

Correa returned to Houston in July 2025 following a stint with the Minnesota Twins, providing stability to the infield during a late-season postseason push. He appeared in 144 games and avoided the foot issues that had limited him in previous years.

Article Continues Below

At the plate, Correa hit .276 with 13 home runs and 52 runs batted in during the 2025 season. His defensive consistency and clubhouse leadership also played a significant role as Houston remained in the playoff race until being eliminated on the last day of the 2025 season.

Team Puerto Rico plans to use Correa at third base during the World Baseball Classic to reduce physical strain. The alignment allows Francisco Lindor to remain at shortstop while addressing durability considerations for both the national team and the Astros.

Correa brings a strong history in the tournament. During the 2017 World Baseball Classic, he led Puerto Rico with three home runs, recorded a 1.250 OPS, and earned All-WBC Team honors.

For Houston, the decision requires balancing risk with goodwill. Granting approval would allow a franchise cornerstone to represent his country, while withholding clearance would prioritize long-term durability and championship goals. The final decision remains pending.

The situation will continue drawing attention as spring training nears, with Astros officials weighing competitive priorities against player aspirations while fans await clarity on Correa’s international plans this offseason period.