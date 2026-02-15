For the first time since 2016, the Houston Astros missed the playoffs in 2025. Their string of consecutive ALCS appearances is long over now, and they are looking for any way to extend the dynasty. That commitment has shown up at spring training, by the way of Astros star Jose Altuve, who is working to fix a batting stance flaw.

“This winter, Altuve found a flaw in his batting stance that he will try to correct this spring. As a pitch is coming, Altuve always steps toward home plate with his front foot. At times last season, Altuve said he did it ‘way too much,'” Chandler Rome of the Athletic reported.

“To the point where my back was almost facing the pitcher,” Altuve told Rome. “I want to be more facing toward the field, see the ball, control my bat some. Something that I couldn’t do last year.”

“A right foot injury hampered him for most of September, but minor offseason surgery corrected the problem, and Altuve is ‘100 percent healthy' entering spring training,” Rome reported.

Altuve had one of his worst offensive seasons in 2025, with a .265 batting average and .771 OPS. That batting average is the second-worst of his career, ahead of only a sluggish 2020 campaign. Rome reported that Altuve was back at second base to open spring. Last year, an ill-fated run in left field started in spring training.

“Normally, my seasons in the big leagues are more consistent,” Altuve said about heading back to second base. “I feel like last year I had some times where I was really, really bad and some times where I was really, really good. There was a big separation between those two. It doesn’t feel good when it goes really bad. I’m looking for more stability, more consistency.”

The Astros lost Framber Valdez this offseason, another piece of the championship core to leave. But unlike Kyle Tucker, they went out and replaced Valdez in free agency. Tatsuya Imai will be one of the players to watch in Astros spring training as he acclimates to MLB.