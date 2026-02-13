Houston Astros third baseman Carlos Correa is exercising caution and choosing not to play for his native Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Six-time Grammy-Award winner Bad Bunny agreed to provide insurance for his fellow Puerto Rican after the three-time All-Star was denied coverage due to his lengthy medical history, but MLB, the Astros and super agent Scott Boras voiced their disapproval, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

While he appreciates the gesture, which was also extended to New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, Correa does not think it is wise to dismiss the advice he has been given.

“They all told me it was a bad idea,” the 2017 World Series champion said, per Rome. “They all told me the insurance company that was proposed to me had cases where they were not paying players back. Since it was not approved by MLB, not approved by the organization and not approved by my agent, I could not sign my life away with something that three people that I trust are telling me not to do.”

The Astros need a healthy Carlos Correa

San Juan's Hiram Bithorn Stadium is a host venue during WBC pool play and Houston's Daikin Park will be one of the stadiums used for the quarterfinals, so this year's tournament is obviously special to Carlos Correa. Nonetheless, he cannot bring himself to take such a risk this time around.

Article Continues Below

The 2021 Platinum Gold Glove Award winner did not reveal the name of the insurance provider that Bad Bunny offered, but he expressed his appreciation for the Super Bowl 60 halftime performer.

“It means a lot that he’s that involved,” Correa said. “He tried to do everything possible…The fact that he did that means a lot in how much he cares for the country, how much he cares for the fans back home. I’m deeply grateful that he tried that hard.”

The 31-year-old returned to the Astros via a trade last season after spending the previous three and a half years with the Minnesota Twins. Houston stumbled its way out of the playoff picture late in the year, but Correa still enjoyed a triumphant reunion. He batted .290 with six home runs, 21 RBIs and a .785 OPS in 51 games with the ballclub.

The Astros are counting on him to deliver similar production over the course of an entire campaign. Injuries often get in the way, however. Excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 slate, in which he played 58 of 60 games, Correa has played 140-plus regular season games only three times since debuting in 2015. Perhaps the silver lining of this disappointing World Baseball Classic news will be a fully fresh No. 1 on Opening Day.