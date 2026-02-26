Ever since his retirement, fans have been clamoring for Tom Brady to come back to the NFL. It's easy to see why: the New England Patriots legend didn't look too bad in his final year in 2022. His social media posts over the last few years also show that he still looks pretty good physically, and his throwing form is still excellent.

Brady's most recent post is just another example of the legend's excellent physique. The former Patriots quarterback posted a collection of pictures of himself and ex-teammate Rob Gronkowski. The collection included a few pictures of Brady without a shirt, showing off his impressive physique. His caption, “We're so back,” will only ignite comeback talks further.

Gronkowski reacted to the post, but his comments were not aimed at Brady. Instead, the former Patriots tight end aimed his comments at his dog Ralphie, who joined them in their training.

Ralphieeee I see you!! https://t.co/sJRNFhw5l8 — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) February 25, 2026

Brady's last season in the NFL was in 2022, when he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even though he was 45 years old at the time, Brady still led the league in completions and passing attempts for that season. It wasn't like it was all volume and no efficiency, too: he compiled 4,694 yards and completed 66.8% of his 733 passing attempts. Despite an early exit in the playoffs, the 2022 season had fans believing that Brady could still compete after that season.

However, Brady decided after that season that his career was officially over. After foregoing his retirement before the 2022 season, the NFL legend hung up his cleats for good after being eliminated. Gronkowski followed him soon after, retiring with his former Patriots teammate in Tampa Bay. Brady and Gronkowski were integral in the Patriots' dynasty in the 2010s and the Buccaneers' 2020 Super Bowl win.

Brady cemented his GOAT status with the Patriots. In his 19 years with New England, the quarterback won six Super Bowls and multiple individual accolades along the way. Brady's excellence was the driving factor in the Patriots' complete dominance over the AFC during his tenure there.