Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. revealed earlier in May that he had been receiving death threats from fans after a poor performance. He claimed that individuals sent death threats aimed at his children. In a recent interview, he shared the heartbreaking conversation he had with his daughter about the situation.

While discussing the subject with media members, the 31-year-old starting pitcher revealed his daughter had asked him questions about the threats, according to The Associated Press, which ESPN then shared. Reports indicate that McCullers' daughter, who is just 5 years old, overheard her mother talking about the death threats over the phone.

“She asked me when I came home: ‘Daddy, like, what is threats? Who wants to hurt us? Who wants to hurt me?'” McCullers told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “So those conversations are tough to deal with.”

It's a situation Lance McCullers Jr. is not taking lightly. The Astros organization reached out to MLB Security and got the Houston Police Department involved as well. It's considered an ongoing investigation as of Thursday.

McCullers himself took it a step further and asked the organization for help. Astros owner Jim Crane immediately provided McCullers and his family with 24-hour security. The 2017 All-Star admitted, “You have to at that point.”

It's been a rough go so far this season on the mound for Lance McCullers Jr., but his performances certainly don't warrant death threats directed at his family. Through 18.1 innings pitched, McCullers owns a 5.89 ERA and 1.691 WHIP while recording 26 strikeouts. He's also 0-1 on the year through five starts.

However, the Astros' starting pitcher finally did have a good outing in his last trip to the mound. Lance McCullers looked the part in Houston's 5-3 win over the Athletics on Wednesday. He ended the evening with 12 strikeouts and a walk while allowing five hits and three earned runs through 6.0 innings pitched. It was the first time since the 2022 postseason in which Lance McCullers completed at least five innings.