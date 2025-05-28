Houston Astros Lance McCullers Jr. spent two seasons recovering from flexor tendon surgery. Astros manager Joe Espada got McCullers back in his rotation on May 4. Despite receiving death threats after his first starts back, McCullers Jr. has settled in well. He is no longer the ace, pitching behind Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez in the rotation.

However, that hasn't stopped him from working his way back to his former glory. McCullers Jr. pitched six innings against the Athletics on Wednesday, striking out 12 in the process. It was the first time since the 2022 playoffs that he completed at least five innings, according to The Athletic's Chander Rome. He is still waiting for his first win of 2025, but Wednesday's start is a good sign.

Valdez and McCullers Jr. are the only starting pitchers who remain from the core of Houston's dynasty. Both are above 30 years old, but still have more to give to an Astros team looking for one last playoff run. Espada has done what he can with this group, but their talent is not the same as it used to be.

Houston seized the lead against the Athletics after McCullers Jr.'s start was over. A win over their American League West rival is crucial as the Astros try to track down the Seattle Mariners. The wild card race in the AL is packed with talented teams, so winning their division is the easiest path to the postseason for Espada's team.

Valdez and Brown have done a good job of propping up Houstons pitching. However, McCullers Jr. returning to form would give the Astros a much-needed boost as a third starter. The Athletics got off to a good start, but they have regressed back to the norm. Regardless of their record, the team is talented at the plate behind Brent Rooker and Jacob Wilson.

McCullers Jr.'s start is a step in the right direction. Astros fans hope that he can return to his former glory and help the team succeed.