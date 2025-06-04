Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. outduels Pirates' Paul Skenes in return to win column since 2022 as the Houston Astros shut out the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3–0, at PNC Park. The victory marked a major milestone in his comeback from injury, as he held his own against All-Star rookie Paul Skenes in a tightly contested pitchers' duel.

McCullers ended the 2023 season and missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing flexor tendon surgery. This outing was just his sixth start since returning to the mound. He delivered six scoreless innings, showing sharp command and poise throughout. McCullers hit Oneil Cruz to begin the game, but quickly settled in. He retired Andrew McCutchen and Bryan Reynolds on groundouts, then induced a flyout from Spencer Horwitz.

In the second inning, he walked a batter and gave up a baserunner on catcher's interference. Still, he struck out both Alexander Canario and Nick Gonzales to escape the jam. From the third inning onward, McCullers found his rhythm. He allowed only two hits and ended his outing by striking out Canario in the sixth.

In a post-game interview, McCullers was elated. “It took a while, but we got there,” he said after the game. “I'm just happy to be back in the mix with the guys. I want to give them real chances to win. Going up against Skenes, a truly special pitcher, I just wanted to give the boys a fighting chance.”

Skenes was impressive in his own right. He retired the Astros in order in the first inning and faced only a mild threat in the third, when Jake Meyers doubled and reached third. The rookie escaped with a double play from Jeremy Peña. In the fourth, José Altuve singled and stole second, but Skenes struck out Christian Walker and got Yainer Díaz to ground out.

Skenes pitched eight full innings. He gave up just one run on three hits and struck out eight. That lone run came in the seventh, when Walker smashed a solo homer to left field. Despite the loss, Skenes further cemented his reputation as one of the league's best young arms.

McCullers' dominant return and Walker's clutch blast proved to be the difference in a game ruled by elite pitching. The performance showed that McCullers still has the tools to compete at the highest level. It also underscored Houston's potential for another deep postseason run.

The Astros currently sit second in the American League West with a 33–27 record. They've made the World Series twice in the last five years, winning it all in 2022. With McCullers rounding back into form, can he help guide Houston back to baseball's biggest stage?