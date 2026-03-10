The Houston Astros enter the 2026 MLB season looking to regain control of the American League West division. For the first time in five years, they did not win the West, falling three games short of the Seattle Mariners.

The Astros' pitching staff will likely be one of the biggest question marks. The loss of Framber Valdez to the Detroit Tigers leaves a gaping hole in the starting rotation. But even the bullpen faces questions, most importantly concerning aging closer Josh Hader.

Hader is dealing with left bicep inflammation and tendinitis that popped up during winter workouts. On Tuesday, he tossed his first bullpen session, with some positive momentum coming out of it.

“Speed is there, fastball is there, action is there, synched up. All positives,” said Hader, per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.

But when asked about the possibility of being ready for Opening Day, the Astros closer was non-committal.

“We'll see,” he said simply.

If he is unable to go to start the season, a combination of Bryan Abreu, Bennett Sousa, and Bryan King would likely take over closing duties.

The big lefty tossed about 15 pitches in the pen before calling it a day. The 31-year-old Maryland native is coming off yet another stellar year in the pen. Hader finished 2025 with a 2.05 ERA, punching out 76 batters in 52 2/3 innings. His pitching earned him the sixth All-Star selection of his career.

Throughout his career, Hader has been a strikeout machine. He has compiled 829 strikeouts over 512 innings.

But Hader is not the only injury concern for the Astros as spring training resumes. Starting shortstop and 2025 All-Star Jeremy Pena has a fractured finger. His status for Opening Day is also up in the air.