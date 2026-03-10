The Houston Astros are waiting the return of infielder Jeremy Pena, who has been dealing with a fractured finger. Pena is taking a big step forward, as he was seen Tuesday performing infield exercises with the team.

Video of Pena was released by MLB.com reporter Brian McTaggart.

Jeremy Peña is still able to get his infield work in despite his fractured right ring finger pic.twitter.com/WYCupElmhF — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 10, 2026

Pena plays shortstop for the Astros, and is an integral part of the team's defense. He is an All-Star, who also hit at a .304 batting average during the 2025 season.

“It sucks,” Pena said about his injury, per MLB.com. “I feel like the last 48 hours have been very uncertain, but it is what it is. It’s part of the game. Injuries are a part of the game. I wish I was out there playing with the guys. We have a great team. The [Dominican Republic] team's ready to go, though. I’ll be rooting, watching the game and cheering the team on.”

The Astros finished the 2025 season with a 87-75 regular season record. Houston missed the postseason.

Jeremy Pena is a key player for the Astros

Pena hit 17 home runs for Houston in 2025. He also drove in 62 runs, helping to lead the Astros to a second-place finish in the American League West.

Astros fans have to be pleased to see their star infielder make progress.

“The goal is to try to be ready for Opening Day,” Pena said. “I don’t know how it’s going to heal, I don’t know what the process is going to be like, but the goal is always to try to join the team for Opening Day.”

The Astros open their season on March 26 against the Los Angeles Angels.