Houston Astros relievers Josh Hader and Enyel De Los Santos are both dealing with injury concerns during spring training. Hader has a biceps issue, while De Los Santos has a knee injury. According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Astros manager Joe Espada said both relievers will throw bullpens on Tuesday, an encouraging update amid the pitchers' injury recoveries.

Hader, 31, is one of the best closers in all of MLB. The Astros will need him in order to find success in 2026. In 2025, Hader pitched well but was limited by an injury. He ultimately recorded a 2.05 ERA across 48 total appearances while saving 28 games.

De Los Santos, 30, joined the Astros during the 2025 season. He ended up appearing in 22 games out of the bullpen with Houston, recording a 4.03 ERA. In 65 total games pitched between the Astros and Atlanta Braves last season, the right-handed reliever turned in a 4.36 ERA.

The Astros endured an up and down overall 2025 season. They still managed to win 87 games, but Houston ended up missing the postseason. Injuries played a role, while the team also had overall underperformance at times.

The Astros have been one of baseball's best all-around teams over the past decade. There is reason to believe they could bounce back during the upcoming 2026 season. Of course, the bullpen will play a pivotal role in any success this ball club does end up finding in 2026.

The Astros will continue to monitor and provide updates on Josh Hader and Enyel De Los Santos' injury statuses as they are made available.