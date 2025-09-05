The Houston Astros’ pitching staff has been hit with yet another injury setback as right-hander Spencer Arrighetti is likely done for the remainder of the 2025 regular season, manager Joe Espada acknowledged on Thursday at Daikin Park, via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

“Just where we are during the season, getting back from elbow inflammation, trying to get him built up — obviously we’re going to have to shut him down — probably [for] the regular season, it might be tough for him to get back,” Espada said.

Houston placed Arrighetti on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday due to right elbow inflammation. The team is awaiting results from an MRI exam to assess the injury further.

Arrighetti’s 2025 season hasn't had any shortage of injuries. In April, he fractured his right thumb during a freak accident while throwing in the outfield during batting practice, causing him to miss four months. He returned on August 6, making five starts and posting a 5.26 ERA across 25⅔ innings.

His final start on August 30 against the Los Angeles Angels was his best of the season, as he struck out eight batters over 6⅓ innings, allowing only one hit and one earned run while throwing 100 pitches and issuing five walks.

Arrighetti complained of elbow discomfort following a bullpen session on Wednesday, prompting his placement on the injured list.

“He’s bummed out. It’s something that we weren’t expecting and something that he didn’t want to obviously go through, but this is where we’re at,” Espada said. “He is going to work hard to get back and we’re going to help him get back. He was not happy when we told him this might take some time.”

If the season-ending prognosis holds, Arrighetti will finish 2025 with just 35.1 innings pitched and a 5.35 ERA.

The Astros are dealing with a rotation depleted by injuries. Arrighetti joins starters Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco, both of whom underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this year, and Brandon Walter, also on the injured list.

Cristian Javier and Luis Garcia have returned from Tommy John surgeries this season, Javier on August 11 and Garcia on May 1, 2025, but the team is monitoring their workloads carefully.

Hunter Brown, Framber Valdez, and Jason Alexander remain healthy, while Houston moved Lance McCullers Jr. to the bullpen after he was unable to find his rhythm upon his return from injury.

To adjust to Arrighetti’s absence, the Astros promoted reliever Jayden Murray to the major-league roster, likely as a temporary measure. Manager Espada has indicated the team may consider using bullpen options like AJ Blubaugh or McCullers as spot starters.

Houston has employed a six-man rotation during stretches with no off-days and could continue to adapt the rotation to maximize rest for Javier and Garcia in the final weeks of the regular season.

The Astros have had a challenging 2025 campaign on the pitching front, with 14 different players starting games, the most since 2019.