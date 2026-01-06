Astros right-hander Tatsuya Imai will not pitch in the World Baseball Classic this spring as he begins his first season in Major League Baseball with Houston.

“Houston Astros starter Tatsuya Imai says he won't pitch for Team Japan in the WBC. He wants to get acclimated with his teammates without a disruption during the spring,” said USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Imai’s decision comes after he signed with the Astros following a closely watched free agency process. Houston agreed to a three-year contract with the Japanese standout, a deal that can reach $63 million, with $54 million guaranteed. The contract carries an average annual value that trails only Yoshinobu Yamamoto among Japanese pitchers, with Imai slated to earn $18 million per season and up to $21 million based on innings pitched.

Article Continues Below

The Astros targeted Imai as they reshaped their rotation after Framber Valdez entered free agency. Houston viewed the right-hander as a top-of-the-rotation option and a potential long-term replacement, joining starters such as Hunter Brown and Christian Javier.

Imai arrives in Houston after eight seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball. He appeared in 159 games, posting a 3.15 ERA with 907 strikeouts against 468 walks. He was named an NPB All-Star three times, including selections in 2024 and 2025.

By opting out of the WBC, Imai is committing to a full spring training with Houston as he prepares for his MLB debut. The decision allows him to focus on building routine, adjusting to a new schedule and workload and establishing chemistry with a rotation that is expected to rely on him immediately. With the Astros investing heavily in the right-hander this offseason, Imai’s acclimation this spring will be a key part of Houston’s plans heading into the season.