The Houston Astros received positive news on the injury front, as both Yordan Alvarez and Christian Walker are trending in the right direction. The Alvarez injury update and encouraging signs from Walker come at a crucial time in the season, with Houston aiming to climb back to the top of the AL West standings.

During Wednesday’s 5-3 win over the Oakland Athletics, Astros fans held their breath when Walker was hit on the hand by a 96 mph sinker from Luis Severino. He briefly remained in the game but was later removed after struggling to grip the bat. Fortunately, X-rays came back negative, and manager Joe Espada confirmed postgame that the injury isn’t serious.

The Athletic’s Chandler Rome took to X, formerly Twitter, with an encouraging update for Houston fans.

“Christian Walker is going to take infield and hit today before the game. Joe Espada said he could be available off the bench tonight. Also, Luis Garcia is going to throw a bullpen on Sunday.”

Rome also reported on Alvarez’s status. The slugger, who’s been sidelined since early May with hand inflammation, appears to be nearing a return.

“Yordan Alvarez said he’ll face live pitching tomorrow, presumably some minor-league guys the Astros bring to Daikin Park. If that goes well, his return could be imminent.”

Astros injury news continued with additional context from team beat writer Brian McTaggart, who summarized Espada’s key updates with the following post on the platform.

“By facing pitchers tomorrow, Alvarez won’t need a rehab assignment. Walker is day to day and could be available off the bench. Garcia will throw a bullpen Sunday.”

The Astros’ injury updates on both stars come at an ideal time, providing a much-needed boost as the team sits just half a game behind the Seattle Mariners in the division race. With Houston heating up and nearing full strength, they’re well-positioned to make a serious second-half push.