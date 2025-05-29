The Houston Astros received positive news on the injury front, as both Yordan Alvarez and Christian Walker are trending in the right direction. The Alvarez injury update and encouraging signs from Walker come at a crucial time in the season, with Houston aiming to climb back to the top of the AL West standings.

During Wednesday’s 5-3 win over the Oakland Athletics, Astros fans held their breath when Walker was hit on the hand by a 96 mph sinker from Luis Severino. He briefly remained in the game but was later removed after struggling to grip the bat. Fortunately, X-rays came back negative, and manager Joe Espada confirmed postgame that the injury isn’t serious.

The Athletic’s Chandler Rome took to X, formerly Twitter, with an encouraging update for Houston fans.

“Christian Walker is going to take infield and hit today before the game. Joe Espada said he could be available off the bench tonight. Also, Luis Garcia is going to throw a bullpen on Sunday.”

Rome also reported on Alvarez’s status. The slugger, who’s been sidelined since early May with hand inflammation, appears to be nearing a return.

Article Continues Below
Related Houston Astros News
Houston Astros pitcher Luis Garcia (77) works out prior to the game against the Athletics at Daikin Park.
3 starters Astros must target at trade deadline amid pitching injury woesZachary Howell ·
guardians, emmanuel clase
1 player Cleveland Guardians must trade before 2025 deadlineGarrett Kerman ·
Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) delivers a pitch against the Athletics during the fourth inning at Daikin Park.
Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr. hits important milestone for first time in 3 yearsZachary Howell ·
Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) hits a single during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park.
Astros’ Christian Walker suffers injury scare vs. AthleticsBenedetto Vitale ·
Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia (77) works on a fielding exercise during a spring training workout at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches.
Luis Garcia gets injury return timetable from Astros GMBenedetto Vitale ·
Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) prior to the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Daikin Park
Astros leaving Yordan Alvarez’s injury return in his handsQuinn Allen ·

“Yordan Alvarez said he’ll face live pitching tomorrow, presumably some minor-league guys the Astros bring to Daikin Park. If that goes well, his return could be imminent.”

Astros injury news continued with additional context from team beat writer Brian McTaggart, who summarized Espada’s key updates with the following post on the platform.

“By facing pitchers tomorrow, Alvarez won’t need a rehab assignment. Walker is day to day and could be available off the bench. Garcia will throw a bullpen Sunday.”

The Astros’ injury updates on both stars come at an ideal time, providing a much-needed boost as the team sits just half a game behind the Seattle Mariners in the division race. With Houston heating up and nearing full strength, they’re well-positioned to make a serious second-half push.