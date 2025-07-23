The Houston Astros have battled adversity all season, but two major injuries this week could finally force the front office’s hand ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. Right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a blister on his pitching hand, marking his third trip to the IL this season. Even more concerning, manager Joe Espada confirmed that All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes suffered a “pretty significant” hamstring strain — an injury that could sideline him for the foreseeable future.

“We’re still waiting on results,” Espada said, “but it’s definitely something that’s going to keep him out for a while.”

The loss of Paredes, who leads the team with 19 home runs and ranks second in wins above replacement behind Jeremy Peña, creates a massive void in the lineup. His injury has significantly shifted Houston’s deadline priorities. General manager Dana Brown had been focused on bolstering the rotation and adding a left-handed hitting second baseman, but sources say adding an infielder has now jumped to the top of the list.

With Paredes out indefinitely, the Astros are searching for a versatile bat who can handle third base duties. Potential targets include Minnesota’s Willi Castro, New York’s Brett Baty, and Baltimore’s Ryan O’Hearn — players who could help stabilize the infield while staying within the team’s financial constraints.

Isaac Parades could be out for a significant period of time, prompting the Astros to explore 3B at the deadline

Complicating matters is Houston’s precarious payroll position. Cot’s Contracts estimates the Astros are just under $2 million below the first luxury tax threshold. Whether owner Jim Crane will authorize another tax hit, especially after exceeding the threshold in 2024, remains unclear.

Meanwhile, McCullers’ latest setback further exposes the fragility of Houston’s rotation. The 30-year-old has struggled since returning in May, posting a 6.90 ERA over 11 starts. His diminished velocity and declining ground ball rate raise questions about his future role — and the need for external reinforcements.

Even before McCullers landed on the IL, the Astros were in the market for a starting pitcher. Cristian Javier, Luis Garcia, and Spencer Arrighetti are all on minor league rehab assignments, but banking on their health and effectiveness post-return is risky. The Astros are 30-31 in games not started by Hunter Brown or Framber Valdez, highlighting how thin the margin is.

If pitching help proves too costly or unavailable, Houston could pivot to a high-leverage reliever instead — someone to help shorten games and reduce strain on the rotation. Names like Tanner Scott or Michael Kopech have reportedly drawn interest across the league.

Despite the injury pile-up — now totaling 17 players on the IL — Houston is somehow still 17 games over .500 and leading the AL West. But their margin for error is shrinking. The next week could define their postseason fate.

“We need to be smart, but we also need help,” Espada said. “We’ve overcome a lot, but we’re not done building yet.”