Spirits were high in Houston as the Astros kicked off a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox Monday. Alex Bregman returned to Houston for the first time since leaving in free agency over the offseason. Astros fans were expected to give Bregman a warm reception. And the All-Star third baseman did receive an ovation from the crowd.

But after belting a home run in his first at-bat, the mood shifted a bit at Daikin Park. Some of those cheers turned to boos as Bregman rounded the bases. Following the game, he was asked for his take on the crowd’s response.

“It was great. I loved it. I loved it. I was hoping they would [boo],” Bregman said, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

Red Sox fall short in Alex Bregman’s return to Houston

Aug 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) hits a home run during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park.
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Bregman spent the first nine seasons of his career in Houston. During that time, the Astros experienced a remarkable run of success. The team made the playoffs in eight of Bregman’s nine years, winning two World Series titles.

But Bregman moved on after the 2024 season. He signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Red Sox, supplanting Rafael Devers as the starting third baseman. The Astros also moved on from Kyle Tucker, who was traded to the Chicago Cubs over the winter.

Despite these losses, Houston is still on top of the AL West. The Red Sox, meanwhile, have surged over the last month. Boston passed the New York Yankees for second place in the AL East. The team appeared poised to chase down the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays until a little cold spell halted the momentum.

On Monday, Bregman got the Red Sox on the board early with a two-run homer in the first inning. But Astros starter Cristian Javier settled in. Making his 2025 debut after recovering from Tommy John surgery, Javier only gave up those two runs while striking out five in five innings.

Houston hit Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet hard. The All-Star lefty allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk in four innings. The Astros had a 7-2 lead after five innings. And while Boston mounted a comeback, scoring four runs in the seventh to make it a 7-6 game, that’s as close as the team would get.

The Red Sox have now lost three straight games and four of the last five. Monday’s defeat dropped Boston to 4.5 games behind the Blue Jays in the AL East.

