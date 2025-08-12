The Houston Astros’ series opener against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night delivered one of the season’s most emotional scenes. Carlos Correa played his first home game back with the club since being acquired from the Minnesota Twins in a deadline-day trade, and the reception from the home crowd was unforgettable.

The Talkin’ Baseball podcast posted the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the crowd’s roar as Correa stepped into the box for his first at-bat.

“A standing ovation for Carlos Correa in his first game back in Houston as a part of the Astros.”

A standing ovation for Carlos Correa in his first game back in Houston as a part of the Astros pic.twitter.com/8srdps4SHp — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 12, 2025

The 2017 World Series champion’s return was everything Astros fans imagined — and maybe more. For over 30 seconds, the crowd stood and applauded, many wearing old No. 1 jerseys from his first stint with the team. Now playing third base to keep Jeremy Pena at shortstop, he tipped his helmet in acknowledgment before digging in against Red Sox starter Garrett Crochet.

As the Astros vs. Red Sox game played on, Correa’s presence was impossible to ignore. In his first nine games since returning, he’s been on a tear at the plate, hitting .405 with 15 hits, two home runs, and six RBIs. That hot start has been a welcome boost for a Houston lineup that entered the night in a tight AL West race, just a half-game ahead of the Seattle Mariners.

The Astros fans ovation reflected more than just appreciation for past championships — it was a recognition of what Correa brings to the current team. His leadership, postseason experience, and defensive skills at third base are all vital for a roster that’s looking to make another deep playoff run.

This homecoming also comes at a pivotal moment in the Astros playoff push. The club has been battling inconsistency since early July, going 13-17 over its last 30 games. The trade deadline move to bring Correa back signaled a win-now approach from the front office, aiming to reignite both the clubhouse and the fanbase ahead of the season’s stretch run.

For the fans inside Daikin Park on Monday, the message was clear — no matter the years apart or the roster changes, Correa is still an Astro in their eyes. And if his early production since returning is any indication, his impact could help decide whether Houston secures another shot at October glory.