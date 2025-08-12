The Houston Astros’ series opener against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night delivered one of the season’s most emotional scenes. Carlos Correa played his first home game back with the club since being acquired from the Minnesota Twins in a deadline-day trade, and the reception from the home crowd was unforgettable.

The Talkin’ Baseball podcast posted the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the crowd’s roar as Correa stepped into the box for his first at-bat.

“A standing ovation for Carlos Correa in his first game back in Houston as a part of the Astros.”

The 2017 World Series champion’s return was everything Astros fans imagined — and maybe more. For over 30 seconds, the crowd stood and applauded, many wearing old No. 1 jerseys from his first stint with the team. Now playing third base to keep Jeremy Pena at shortstop, he tipped his helmet in acknowledgment before digging in against Red Sox starter Garrett Crochet.

As the Astros vs. Red Sox game played on, Correa’s presence was impossible to ignore. In his first nine games since returning, he’s been on a tear at the plate, hitting .405 with 15 hits, two home runs, and six RBIs. That hot start has been a welcome boost for a Houston lineup that entered the night in a tight AL West race, just a half-game ahead of the Seattle Mariners.

The Astros fans ovation reflected more than just appreciation for past championships — it was a recognition of what Correa brings to the current team. His leadership, postseason experience, and defensive skills at third base are all vital for a roster that’s looking to make another deep playoff run.

This homecoming also comes at a pivotal moment in the Astros playoff push. The club has been battling inconsistency since early July, going 13-17 over its last 30 games. The trade deadline move to bring Correa back signaled a win-now approach from the front office, aiming to reignite both the clubhouse and the fanbase ahead of the season’s stretch run.

For the fans inside Daikin Park on Monday, the message was clear — no matter the years apart or the roster changes, Correa is still an Astro in their eyes. And if his early production since returning is any indication, his impact could help decide whether Houston secures another shot at October glory.

More Houston Astros News
Houston Astros second baseman Brendan Rodgers (1) celebrates his solo home run with center fielder Jacob Melton (31) in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Astros calling up No. 2 prospect ahead of Red Sox seriesJosh Davis ·
Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) throws to first base in the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
The first thing Red Sox’s Alex Bregman did after returning to HoustonJosh Davis ·
Houston Astros third baseman Carlos Correa (1) hits a solo home run in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Carlos Correa drops truth bomb on ‘best part’ of Astros reunionRussell Steinberg ·
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) and third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrate scoring a two run RBI against the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park.
Carlos Correa reveals expectation for Alex Bregman reception in HoustonMike Gianakos ·
Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier (53) delivers a pitch during the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park.
Astros pitcher Cristian Javier to make season debut vs. Red Sox after Tommy John surgeryRussell Steinberg ·
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) between innings against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge drops harsh truth bomb after Astros seriesAbdullah Imran ·