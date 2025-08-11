Shortstop Carlos Correa is back with the Houston Astros where he spent the first seven years of his career. Ahead of his first home game since the Minnesota Twins dealt him back to Houston at the trade deadline, he revealed the best part about being a part of the club he came up with.

“The best part about being back with the Astros is being able to play with Jose Altuve again,” he said, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

Altuve came up four years before Correa and has been a part of the Astros for all 15 of his big league seasons. The two were teammates on Houston's 2017 World Series championship team, a season in which Altuve was named American League MVP and Correa earned his first All-Star selection.

Correa has played nine games since his trade back to Houston — all of them on the road — and he already appears comfortable with his old team. Over 37 at bats, he's hitting .405 with a 1.098 OPS, two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

How Carlos Correa was key to Astros' win over Yankees

The Astros' most recent conquest came over the weekend when they took two out of three from the New York Yankees. Their Friday night win, 5-3 in 10 innings, set the tone.

Correa not only got the big hit — an RBI single off struggling New York reliever Devin Williams in the 10th — he helped his teammates figure out the former All-Star.

“Going over Williams today in the hitters’ meeting, Carlos brought some really good pointers on Williams and his approach and how we should approach him,” manager Joe Espada said, per MLB.com's Jared Greenspan. “So I felt really good with him coming to the plate about him facing Williams.”

Correa's clutch hit came off Williams' signature changeup.

“You know that if he’s going to get beat, he’s going to get beat with his best pitch,” Correa explained. “That’s the changeup. He doesn’t want to get beat with his [fastball].”