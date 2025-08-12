The Houston Astros are turning to their farm system for a spark in the middle of a tight playoff race. Ahead of their three-game set with the Boston Red Sox, the team has promoted outfielder Jacob Melton, the organization’s No. 2 prospect, to the 26-man roster. The move brings fresh speed, energy, and upside to an offense that has struggled in recent weeks.

MLB’s Brian McTaggart posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) to break the news, confirming that the 24-year-old outfielder is joining the big-league club from Triple-A Sugar Land.

“The Astros are calling up OF Jacob Melton, a source said.”

Melton, a 2022 second-round pick out of Oregon State, has impressed scouts with his blend of power and speed. In Triple-A this season, he hit .273 with an .880 OPS, three home runs, and six stolen bases in just 25 games. His earlier stint in Houston this year showed flashes of potential, going 7-for-29 with six RBIs.

Melton’s call-up to the Astros also coincides with a roster shuffle that opens the door for him to get meaningful playing time in a crucial August stretch.

The Athletic’s Chandler Rome also shared details on X, noting the corresponding roster move that made space for Melton on the big-league roster.

“The Astros called up Jacob Melton to take Cooper Hummel's place on the 26-man roster.”

The Astros vs. Red Sox series comes at a pivotal moment in the AL West race. Houston enters at 66-52 holding a narrow 0.5-game lead over the Seattle Mariners. Over their last 33 games, the club has gone 15-18, and in their last 10 contests they’ve hit .273 with a .500 record. Their offensive struggles were on full display during a late-July sweep by the Athletics, where they went just 23-for-103 (.223) overall and 3-for-29 (.103) with runners in scoring position, never holding a lead in the series. Even in wins, long innings at the plate have made it difficult for starting pitchers to keep pitch counts low. Rookie Cam Smith, once a steady bat in May and June, has slumped to 7-for-66, adding to the lineup’s inconsistency. With Chas McCormick struggling as well, Melton’s left-handed bat and defensive range could be crucial in this series.

The recent Astros roster move also adds intrigue, as the outfielder could see immediate action against Boston’s right-handed-heavy rotation. His elite speed — showcased by 46 stolen bases last year — could pressure the Red Sox defense and create extra scoring opportunities in what is expected to be a close series.

In the farm system, Melton ranks second only to shortstop Brice Matthews, making this promotion a significant step in his development. It also signals that Houston’s front office is ready to inject youth into the lineup to keep pace in the playoff race.

As the Astros and Red Sox square off, the focus won’t rest solely on Alex Bregman’s return to Houston. All eyes will also be on whether Melton can inject a spark into a roster fighting to position itself for another deep postseason run.