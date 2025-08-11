The Houston Astros are attempting to hold off the red-hot Seattle Mariners in the AL West. Houston is fighting to reach the playoffs for the ninth straight year despite losing cornerstone players Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman over the offseason.

The Astros did reunite with former franchise standout Carlos Correa through a trade deadline deal with the Minnesota Twins. And the three-time All-Star is looking forward to Bregman’s return to Houston with the Boston Red Sox. The teams begin a three-game series on Monday.

Asked about how he envisions the fans reacting to Bregman’s first game in Houston since leaving for Boston, Correa was confident. “A lot of love, man. He gave the city two championships, a lot of unforgettable moments. He is an unbelievable human who was connected not only here at the ballpark but in the city,” Correa said, per the Boston Globe’s Tim Healey.

Astros take on Alex Bregman’s Red Sox in Houston

Bregman was selected second overall by the Astros in the 2015 draft. He spent the first nine seasons of his career in Houston, helping the team win the World Series in 2017 and 2022. However, the Gold Glove third baseman left the Astros in free agency this winter, signing a three-year, $120 million contract with the Red Sox.

Bregman was sidelined for a month and a half this season with a right quadriceps strain. But he’s still managed to put up quality stats. The 10th-year veteran is slashing .298/.380/.531 with 14 home runs, 46 RBI and 44 runs in 73 games for Boston. He's posted a stellar 151 OPS+ and 3.4 bWAR so far this year.

Bregman has became a clubhouse leader, helping the Red Sox surge into second place in the AL East. But Astros fans will always have a place in their heart for the All-Star infielder.

Correa came back to Houston after three and a half seasons with the Twins. Since his return, he’s been on fire, batting .405 with a 1.098 OPS in nine games with the Astros. In that short span, Correa has amassed 0.7 bWAR after collecting 0.1 bWAR in 93 games with Minnesota over the first half of the season.

Correa faced Bregman in Boston in his first game back with the Astros. Now the teams will play a set in Houston and fans will have a chance to show Bregman their appreciation.