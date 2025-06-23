A .500 record in late June has the Kansas City Royals reconsidering their approach to the 2025 trade deadline. After a breakout 2024 and high expectations for this season, the Royals’ offense has sputtered, and their outfield production ranks among the league’s worst. With a crowded roster and a farm system flush with catching prospects, Kansas City must weigh the value of moving established big-leaguers to address glaring needs and keep their postseason hopes alive. Here are three Royals on the active roster who must be on the trade block ahead of the 2025 deadline.

Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo has been a workhorse for the Royals’ rotation, providing innings and stability amid a season of offensive inconsistency. At 35, Lugo remains effective, but his value to a contender in need of starting pitching could outweigh his importance to a Royals team hovering around .500. With Michael Wacha, Cole Ragans, and Michael Lorenzen also in the rotation, the Royals have enough depth to withstand Lugo’s departure, especially if they receive a major-league-ready bat or high-upside prospect in return.

Lugo’s contract is manageable, and his ability to pitch deep into games makes him an attractive target for teams seeking rotation reinforcements for a playoff push. For Kansas City, trading Lugo could be the key to landing the middle-of-the-order power bat they desperately need, as their offense ranks near the bottom of the league in home runs and wRC+. Lugo’s postseason experience and steady performance would command a strong return, giving the Royals a chance to address their most urgent weaknesses without fully sacrificing their competitive aspirations.

Mark Canha

Mark Canha was signed to provide veteran stability and a right-handed bat for the Royals’ outfield, but his impact has been modest. Now 36, Canha’s contract is affordable, and his track record as a disciplined hitter with occasional power still holds appeal for contenders seeking outfield depth and leadership. With Jac Caglianone’s emergence and the club’s commitment to giving younger players more opportunities, Canha’s role has diminished, making him a logical trade candidate.

Moving Canha would allow Kansas City to clear a roster spot for a younger, more dynamic outfielder while recouping value from a player whose skill set is coveted by playoff-bound teams. His ability to play both corner outfield spots, get on base, and provide a professional at-bat makes him a fit for clubs with injury issues or a need for veteran presence in the clubhouse. The Royals could target a controllable reliever or a prospect with upside, helping to shore up their own bullpen or add organizational depth. Trading Canha now, while he’s healthy and productive, maximizes the return and aligns with the club’s long-term vision.

Kyle Isbel

Kyle Isbel’s elite defense in center field has been a bright spot for the Royals, but his offensive production has failed to develop as hoped. At 28, Isbel is entering his prime and remains affordable, making him a prime candidate for teams looking for a glove-first outfielder with some offensive upside. With Drew Waters and John Rave also vying for outfield time and the Royals actively seeking a corner outfield upgrade, Isbel’s future in Kansas City is uncertain.

Trading Isbel would allow the Royals to pivot toward a more offense-oriented outfield while capitalizing on his value as a defensive specialist. His speed, range, and ability to play all three outfield spots make him a fit for contenders needing late-inning defense or a platoon option. The Royals could look to package Isbel in a deal for a power-hitting corner outfielder or as part of a larger trade to bring in multiple pieces. Moving Isbel now, while his defensive metrics are strong and his contract is team-friendly, could help Kansas City address their offensive woes and balance their roster for the stretch run.

With the 2025 trade deadline looming, the Royals must be proactive in reshaping their roster to address glaring weaknesses and position themselves for sustained success. Mark Canha, Seth Lugo, and Kyle Isbel are three active roster players whose value on the open market could help Kansas City acquire the impact bat or pitching depth they desperately need. By making tough decisions and leveraging their assets, the Royals can remain competitive this season while building a stronger foundation for the future.

By acting decisively at the deadline, the Royals can send a clear message to their clubhouse and fanbase that they are committed to both short-term competitiveness and long-term growth. Whether these moves lead to an immediate playoff push or set the stage for future contention, the 2025 deadline will be pivotal in shaping the next era of Royals baseball.