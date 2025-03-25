The Kansas City Royals reached the playoffs for the first time in nine seasons last year. Royals fans have renewed hope in the team thanks in large part to rising star Bobby Witt Jr. In 2024, he became the only shortstop in baseball history with multiple 30/30 seasons. And expectations are even higher in 2025 as Witt is favored to win AL MVP over Aaron Judge.

Unfortunately, Witt can’t pitch. The Royals could use the depth as the team will start the season with three pitchers on the shelf.

Alec Marsh, Kyle Wright and James McArthur have all been moved to the 15-day injured list, according to the Royals' official account on X.

Wright will begin his second straight season on the IL as he continues to recover from right shoulder surgery. A shoulder injury limited Wright to just seven starts in 2023 and kept him out for the entire 2024 season. However, he’s making progress in his long journey back to the mound.

The Royals could get a mid season boost from return of injured pitchers

Last week, Wright faced hitters for the first time since his last Major League appearance in September 2023. He has yet to pitch in a spring training game as the Royals are bringing him along slowly. But the team believes he’ll be worth the wait.

In 2022, Wright led all of baseball with 21 wins. That season he posted a 3.19 ERA, 1.159 WHIP and 174 strikeouts in 180.1 innings. The Royals hope Wright can return to form and if all goes well, he could join the team in May, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com.

Marsh is slightly ahead of Wright in his recovery. The 26-year-old righty is dealing with a right shoulder impingement that’s kept him sidelined this spring. However, he was able to pitch in a Minor League game, facing hitters for the first time this spring training.

The Royals believe Marsh could return to the team at some point in April but they don’t intend to rush him back. Last season Marsh started 25 games for Kansas City and had a 4.53 ERA, 1.256 WHIP and 123 strikeouts in 129 innings.

As for McArthur, the right-handed reliever is recovering from surgery to repair a fractured olecranon in his right elbow and there is no current timeline for his return to the Royals. McArthur has shown flashes over his brief MLB career. Last season he saved 18 games for Kansas City. But he struggled over the second half before an elbow issue landed him on the injured list in September.

The Royals have also had several injury scares with position players this spring. Most recently Vinnie Pasquantino suffered a hamstring strain that has jeopardized his Opening Day status.