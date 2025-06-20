The Kansas City Royals pitcher Cole Ragans will be out of action for at least another three weeks after being diagnosed with a mild rotator cuff strain in his left shoulder. The 27-year-old left-hander has been shut down from throwing and is expected to be re-evaluated in early July, according to the team.

Ragans first felt discomfort after his June 5 outing against the Cardinals, which was his first appearance following a previous stint on the injured list for a left groin strain. On June 11, the Royals officially placed him back on the IL, retroactive to June 8. A recent second medical opinion confirmed the initial diagnosis: no surgery or injection is needed, just some good old-fashioned rest.

Even though he’s understandably frustrated about being sidelined again, Ragans is trying to stay positive and focus on his recovery. “It gives you little things to look forward to through it,” Ragans shared with MLB.com. “It still sucks. I want to be out there… but you can’t rush something like this.” The Royals are taking a cautious approach, aiming for his return sometime after the All-Star break.

Manager Matt Quatraro highlighted the silver lining in the situation. “No surgery. No injection. Just rest,” he said, reassuring that Ragans’ long-term outlook is still bright. In the meantime, the Royals will lean on a mix of pitchers, including rookie Noah Cameron, veteran Seth Lugo, and Michael Wacha, to keep the rotation steady.

This marks Ragans’ second trip to the IL in 2025, interrupting a season where he has a 2-3 record with a 5.18 ERA over 10 starts. Last year, he wrapped up the season with a 3.14 ERA and 223 strikeouts across 31 games, earning his first All-Star nod and finishing fourth in AL Cy Young voting. The Royals are hopeful he can return to that impressive form once he’s back on the mound.