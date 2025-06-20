The Kansas City Royals pitcher Cole Ragans will be out of action for at least another three weeks after being diagnosed with a mild rotator cuff strain in his left shoulder. The 27-year-old left-hander has been shut down from throwing and is expected to be re-evaluated in early July, according to the team.

Ragans first felt discomfort after his June 5 outing against the Cardinals, which was his first appearance following a previous stint on the injured list for a left groin strain. On June 11, the Royals officially placed him back on the IL, retroactive to June 8. A recent second medical opinion confirmed the initial diagnosis: no surgery or injection is needed, just some good old-fashioned rest.

Even though he’s understandably frustrated about being sidelined again, Ragans is trying to stay positive and focus on his recovery. “It gives you little things to look forward to through it,” Ragans shared with MLB.com. “It still sucks. I want to be out there… but you can’t rush something like this.” The Royals are taking a cautious approach, aiming for his return sometime after the All-Star break.

Article Continues Below
More Kansas City Royals News
Kansas City Royals right fielder Jac Caglianone (14) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field.
What Royals’ Jac Caglianone said after hitting first career home runAlex House ·
Kansas City Royals designatted hitter Jac Caglianone (14) at bat against the Athletics in the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Pasquantino
Watch Royals’ Jac Caglianone crush 1st career MLB home runZachary Howell ·
George Brett, Salvador Perez, and Alex Gordon
10 greatest Kansas City Royals players of all time, rankedChristopher Hennessy ·
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits a single during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.
Bobby Witt Jr.’s brutally honest message after Royals’ shutout loss to AthleticsRichard Pereira ·
Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) hits a single against the New York Yankees in the second inning at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals’ Vinnie Pasquantino gets brutally honest on challenging Yankees seriesBenedetto Vitale ·
Kansas City Royals pitcher Cole Ragans (55) throws during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Royals All-Star pitcher gets difficult injury updateAlex House ·

Manager Matt Quatraro highlighted the silver lining in the situation. “No surgery. No injection. Just rest,” he said, reassuring that Ragans’ long-term outlook is still bright. In the meantime, the Royals will lean on a mix of pitchers, including rookie Noah Cameron, veteran Seth Lugo, and Michael Wacha, to keep the rotation steady.

This marks Ragans’ second trip to the IL in 2025, interrupting a season where he has a 2-3 record with a 5.18 ERA over 10 starts. Last year, he wrapped up the season with a 3.14 ERA and 223 strikeouts across 31 games, earning his first All-Star nod and finishing fourth in AL Cy Young voting. The Royals are hopeful he can return to that impressive form once he’s back on the mound.