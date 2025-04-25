The Kansas City Royals swept a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Game 1 was a 7-4 win that got off to a scary start for Kansas City. Despite scoring four runs through three innings, they were tied with the lowly Rockies. Then, Royals ace Cole Ragans came out of the game after just 60 pitches with a groin injury. Manager Matt Quatraro and catcher Salvador Perez spoke to Associated Press reporter Dave Skretta about Ragans after the game.

“As he was sitting there between innings, between the third and fourth, it tightened up on him,” Quatraro said. “I did not talk to him yet, but I would assume, you know, if he’s not comfortable pushing off, you’re seeing him cut some stuff off, which makes sense, based on most of those misses. Just probably wasn’t getting through it.”

“Cole was not 100 percent,” Perez said. “I could tell from the bullpen he was not right.”

Ragans has been spectacular since joining the Royals during the 2023 season. In 26 appearances with the Texas Rangers, he had a 5.32 ERA. They made him the centerpiece of the Aroldis Chapman trade that helped them win the World Series. While a Royal, he has made 50 starts with a 3.15 ERA.

The Royals have gotten off to a shaky start this year. Last week, they went 1-6 as their offense went silent against the Yankees and Tigers. There are few better teams in the league to get right against than the Rockies. Even with a rainout and a doubleheader, they swept the Rockies.

As the Astros come to town this weekend, eyes will be on the injury news from the Royals. If Ragans is out long term, it could be a rough few weeks for Kansas City. If he can return for his next start, Kansas City should be fine.