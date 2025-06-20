The Kansas City Royals have endured recent struggles, including a five-game losing streak. Infielder Bobby Witt Jr. was blunt after a June 14 loss to the Athletics.

“We have to figure something out, he said, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. “We have to change something. So the time was now.”

Nevertheless, Witt is having a fairly decent season. He's batting .285 with 83 hits, nine home runs, and 39 RBIs, along with an OPS of .830.

Good numbers, but pale in comparison to the numbers he put up last year.

In 2024, Witt batted .332 with 211 hits, 32 home runs, and 109 RBIs as well as an OPS of .977. He was in the hunt for the American League MVP before it was given to Aaron Judge.

Witt was named one of the 50 best MLB players entering this season.

He entered Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers 28% above the league average in OPS. Also, the Royals are ranked 29th in runs per game, just above the Pittsburgh Pirates.

However, Witt is improving thanks to a few techniques, per Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic.

According to a team official, Witt's been working with his hitting coaches as well as biomechanical experts to improve his hitting. Moreover, he's made a crucial adjustment to hit the ball better.

Article Continues Below

Over the last four games, Witt is 7-for-15 at the plate, a batting average of .467. He's added a home run and three doubles in the process.

On Thursday, he went 2 for 3, including a walk, as the Royals defeated the Rangers 4-1.

The Royals are 37-38 and are in 4th place in the American League Central Division.

The value of Bobby Witt Jr. to the Royals

Witt is considered to be the face of the Royals. In February 2024, Witt signed a massive $288 million contract extension with the franchise for 11 years.

He's a consistent hitter who can hit for average and power. In addition, Witt is ubiquitous on the base paths.

In the field, he can play shortstop and third base and won a Gold Glove Award in 2024. The hope for the Royals is to build the team around him for the future.