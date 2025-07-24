The Chicago Cubs have had an extremely successful season so far. Pete Crow-Armstrong's emergence as a star has led the way in Chicago. The Cubs no longer lead the National League Central, but Ian Happ and Co. are one pitcher away from serious contention. Luckily for them, starters like Kansas City Royals pitcher Seth Lugo are available at the MLB trade deadline.

Lugo is one of many high-level starters that could play on a new team. According to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan, the Royals pitcher is one of the best trade candidates. Moving from Kansas City to Chicago would be a big move for Lugo, but his production help a lot. Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins could walk away as a big winner if he can make a deal happen.

Whether it is Lugo or another starter, Chicago will be one of the more aggressive teams before the trade deadline. The Cubs have a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020. The arrival of Kyle Tucker to Chicago raised the team's expectations for this season. However, his pending free agency hang over the Cubs like a dark cloud. Winning would help him stay long-term.

Contract negotiations between Chicago, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Kyle Tucker are ongoing. To their credit, the extension talks have not distracted either All-Star outfielder from dominating this season. Regardless of what happens, Hawkins and the Cubs need to make the most of the 2025 season. Bringing in the right player at the trade deadline could push them over the top.

Here is a trade package that the Cubs could offer the Royals for Lugo.

Cubs receive: SP Seth Lugo

Royals receive: OF Ian Happ, SP Drew Gray

Why should the Cubs trade for Lugo?

The Cubs have made their fair share of blockbuster trades over the last couple of seasons. Chicago has their eyes on players like Emmanuel Clase and Eugenio Suarez before the July 31 deadline. However, starting pitching remains their biggest area of need this season. Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd have done well, but Cubs manager Craig Counsell is in need of depth.

Lugo would serve as a “get out of jail free” card for Chicago after Justin Steele's season was cut short. Despite the Royals' struggles this season, Lugo has been arguably their best player. Cole Ragans has missed starts throughout the season, but Kansas City has leaned on the righty to steady the ship. Unfortunately for them, they are still below .500 as July comes to a close.

Lugo's 7-5 record does not tell the full story when looking at how good he has been. A 1.09 WHIP and a 2.95 ERA has him in the top 20 in Major League Baseball. However, his team's record held him back from what was a well-deserved All-Star nod in 2025. Instead, Lugo continues to go about his business despite the constant trade rumors.

While the Cubs' offense has been electric throughout the season, their balance is concerning. When the playoffs roll around, the quality of Counsell's starting rotation needs to be up to the task against teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies. As currently constructed, Imanaga and Boyd are the only two pitchers that he can rely on when it matters most.

Adding someone like Lugo would go a long way towards the playoff pitching in Chicago.

Why should the Royals trade for Happ?

When the Royals called up Jac Caglianone, they hoped that the rookie would kickstart their offense. However, he and the rest of Kansas City's lineup are not at the same level as they were in 2024. Because of that, much has been made of what the Royals could do at the deadline. Bringing in offense is their top priority, and Happ provides more than enough pop in their outfield.

Happ's age makes adding him a commitment to serious contention over the next two seasons. However, players across the league have proven this season that they can produce well into their 30s. The Royals' lineup could use a boost in the outfield outside of Caglianone, and Happ fits right in at left or center field. An offensive boost could be all the team needs to get on the right track.

Happ is one of many veterans that the Cubs could afford to lose at the deadline. Seiya Suzuki would slid back into left field, opening the DH spot for Chicago to pursue another big bat at the trade deadline, like Marcell Ozuna. Happ also boosts the morale of whatever team he is on. The Cubs outfielder has supported his teammates through injury and is beloved among Chicago fans.

A straight-up swap has become rare in MLB. However, it is not out of the question. The Cubs are rumored to be in such talks with the Diamondbacks. Adding Lugo would likely cost them at least one prospect, but the Royals could value Happ's contributions and the need that he fills. At the end of the day, the trade brings Lugo onto a team that has their sights set on a championship.