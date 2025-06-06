The Kansas City Royals (32-20) are firmly in the American League Wild Card picture after two-plus months of baseball, and they have their stout pitching staff to thank for it. Despite scoring 16 runs in its previous two games versus the St. Louis Cardinals, KC's lineup has lumbered through the first third of the campaign. If the ballclub is going to survive a crowded AL Central, that must change. Until it does, however, manager Matt Quatraro will need as many competent arms as possible.

One returned on Thursday night. The Royals activated All-Star Cole Ragans from the injured list, per MLB.com's Anne Rogers. He is starting the second game of a double-header versus the Cardinals — Kansas City lost the first one in extra innings, 6-5. The organization is designating righty Thomas Hatch for assignment in order to accommodate Ragans' return.

The left-handed starting pitcher, who finished fourth in 2024 AL Cy Young voting after posting a 3.14 ERA and 223 strikeouts, has not pitched since suffering a groin strain in his May 16 start against the Cards. Before landing on the IL, Ragans was already enduring adversity. He owns a 2-3 record with a 4.53 ERA through 45 2/3 innings of work. There is reason to believe that those numbers are due to improve, however.

Ragans has 72 strikeouts, which translates to a fantastic 37.7 strikeout percentage. There is obviously more to pitching beyond generating swings and misses, but if healthy, he has the ability to perplex batters. It might take a little time to take shake off the rust, though, as evidenced by the four runs and seven hits he surrendered in his rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Unfortunately, the Royals do not have the luxury of exercising considerable patience, hence why they called up top prospect Jac Caglianone after less than a year in the minor leagues. KC is counting on Cole Ragans to set the tone in what could be a nice series victory in St. Louis. For his sake, hopefully the 27-year-old's outing goes better than the last time he faced this team.

Ragans has surrendered one run after two innings at time of print.