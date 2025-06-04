Kansas City Royals’ top prospect Jac Caglianone made his much-anticipated Major League Baseball debut in a 10–7 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. The game marked a significant milestone in his professional journey and was a proud moment for his family. His father, Jeff, was seen taking photos of his son before the game, visibly emotional ahead of Jac’s first big-league appearance.

Proud dad moment 💙 Jac Caglianone is set to make his MLB debut in one hour! pic.twitter.com/ufKd6uTknA — MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Royals selected Caglianone sixth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft. He signed for a $7.21 million bonus and began his professional career with the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits. In 29 games, he hit .214 with two home runs and 14 RBIs, along with a .302 on-base percentage and a .388 slugging percentage. The following season, he advanced rapidly.

After a stint with the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals, he earned a promotion to the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers on May 18. Across 50 games between both affiliates, he slashed .322/.389/.593 and recorded 15 home runs with 56 RBIs.

On June 3, 2025, Caglianone made his MLB debut. He went 0-for-5 but impressed with five hard-hit balls and poised plate appearances. In the second inning, he lined a 98.4 mph shot to right-center, but Cardinals outfielder Victor Scott II sprinted and made a tough catch, robbing him of a hit. His second at-bat came in the fifth, where he grounded a 112.1 mph ball to third base. Nolan Arenado, known for his elite glove, made an off-balance throw to get the out.

Later that inning, Caglianone hit a 96.9 mph grounder directly to first baseman Willson Contreras, ending the Royals’ six-run outburst. In the seventh, he hit his hardest ball of the game, a 113.9 mph grounder, but Arenado was ready again. In the ninth inning, Caglianone grounded out to second baseman Brendan Donovan to close his debut.

Despite the lack of hits, Caglianone’s power was evident. All five of his batted balls had exit velocities over 95 mph. The 21-year-old slugger showed he can compete at the highest level. His debut gave fans a glimpse of the potential that made him a top pick in the first place.

Kansas City’s comeback was fueled by a six-run fifth inning that turned the game around. Nick Loftin sparked it with a solo homer, followed by RBI hits from Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and Salvador Perez. Maikel Garcia added a two-run single in the sixth to make it 10–7. The bullpen shut the door from there, sealing the Royals’ comeback win.

With the win secured and his debut in the books, Jac Caglianone has officially arrived. His stat line may not show it, but the exit velocity and swing mechanics did. Few rookies flash that kind of power right away. If this game was any indication, Caglianone isn’t just the future, he’s ready to deliver now.