The Kansas City Royals have made a few moves ahead of their divisional battle against the Detroit Tigers. Fresh after reinstating starter Seth Lugo from the IL, former Royals outfielder Hunter Renfroe has hit free agency after he went unclaimed on the waiver wire.

Renfroe has played for a few different teams in his nine-year MLB career. He started with the San Diego Padres, where he saw quite a bit of success before being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays for Tommy Pham and Jake Cronenworth. Since then, he has had one-year stints with the Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels, and Cincinnati Reds.

Renfroe is known as a power hitter. He once hit 33 home runs in 2019 with the Padres. That power has slowed down as of late, but he did hit 15 homers last season for the Royals. In 99 ABs this season, he did not have that same success. The righty had just 18 hits, with six of them being extra-base hits. He did not hit a home run and had just a .182 batting average and .483 OPS.

The Royals were tired of waiting for him to break out and decided to move on altogether. This news does not come as a surprise. KC has a young prized prospect on the way who is currently tearing up the minor leagues.

Jac Caglianone is the No. 10 prospect in baseball and the top for the Royals. His career at the University of Florida put him on the map as a two-way player, and now he is continuing his star power in Triple-A. He was recently promoted from Double-A on May 18. In Double-A, he hit .322 with nine homers and 43 RBIs in 38 games. He added eight doubles and a .947 OPS. In Triple-A, he is hitting .324 with five homers and 10 RBIs in nine games. He is quite literally dominating the minors.

The Royals could very well call him up soon to team up with Bobby Witt Jr.