The Kansas City Royals are set to meet the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Before the series starts, the Royals are making two notable moves that will affect the pitching staff.

On Friday, the Royals reinstated starter Seth Lugo from the IL. The corresponding move was to add reliever Lucas Erceg to the 15-day IL with a lower back strain.

Erceg has been one of the top right-handed relievers in the leagues over the last few seasons. The right-hander has a 1.96 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, and one save this season. He is not the closer, but he has closer stuff for a team that has an above-average bullpen. The Royals are not winning games at the rate they had hoped for before the campaign began, however, this team is on the right path to being a playoff contender. Kansas City will want Erceg back healthy as soon as possible to help get them back over the hump.

Lugo is making his return to the bump tonight. He turned starter with the San Diego Padres two seasons ago after a long career as a New York Mets reliever. He wanted to prove that he could start, and the right-hander benefited from that change, being named a 2024 All-Star for the Royals.

Lugo is off to another strong start in 2025. The Royals' starter is 3-4 with a 3.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, has 42 K's, 15 walks in 56.2 innings. His last start came again st the Boston Red Sox where he pitched a quality start. In 6.0 innings, he allowed six hits, three runs, two homers, and K'd up five. However, the Royals would lose 3-1. That game was May 11, and Lugo will now be fresh after two weeks of recovering from a finger sprain.

Kansas City is expected to get starter Cole Ragans back soon from injury as well. The Tigers are sending out starter Casey Mize, who has been on a tear this season. This matchup has the makings of being a great game.