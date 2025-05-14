The Kansas City Royals improved by 30 wins from 2023 to 2024 behind a MVP campaign from Bobby Witt Jr.. This year, the team is off to a slower start despite Witt Jr.'s efforts. They are still above .500, but are in the middle of the American League Central. The AL as a whole is better than it was last year, making winning a division that much more important.

The Royals won the World Series for the second time in franchise history ten years ago. They would love to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of that championship by capturing another one. In order to get there, though, Kansas City needs to evaluate their roster and seek out upgrades.

The trade market is expected to be more exciting than in years past, with many contenders looking to add the final piece to their team. The Royals made multiple moves last season, bringing in Michael Lorenzen, Paul DeJong, and Lucas Erceg. This time around, Kansas City is hoping that their moves propel them beyond the ALDS.

Here are three players the Royals could target to improve their team as the trade deadline inches closer.

Tampa Bay Rays Pitcher Zack Littell

Zack Littell is a workhorse for the Rays, leading the team in innings pitched as of May 14. His 4.40 ERA is a little high when compared to other pitchers of his caliber, but his talent is undeniable. The 29-year-old righty is a more old-fashioned starter, willing and able to work deeper into his starts. Having someone like that in the starting rotation is a big asset for a contending team.

Throughout the beginning of the 2025 season, the Royals are searching for an extra starter who can slot in if Cole Ragans keeps missing starts for Kansas City. The team's pitching is some of the best in Major League Baseball when it comes to ERA, but the Royals can walk into the deadline looking to improve on one of their strengths.

Tampa Bay is one of the teams to watch in the months preceding the trade deadline. They are a few games under the .500 mark, but aren't willing to throw the towel in just yet. Unfortunately for them, the American League East is full of talent that stands in their way. If they falter, a reset could be on their horizon.

Baltimore Orioles Outfielder Tyler O'Neill

In another trade with an AL East team, the Rays add an All-Star level batter to their lineup. O'Neill signed a big deal with the Orioles in the offseason, but has underwhelmed so far this season. He is one of many Baltimore players who aren't living up to their standards as their disappointing season continues. However, all it takes for some players is a change of scenery to unlock their potential.

The Royals have plenty of power in their lineup with Witt Jr., Salvador Perez, and Vinnie Pasquantino. Adding O'Neill gives them more power without putting him in the spotlight as much as the Orioles did. O'Neill is under pressure to perform in Baltimore, while anything he gives Kansas City is a boost.

What makes trading for O'Neill tricky is his contract. $49.5 million over three years is a significant commitment for a smaller market team like the Royals. They would need to be absolutely sure that he can deliver before pulling the trigger on a trade.

Chicago White Sox Outfielder Luis Robert Jr.

If Kansas City doesn't want to take the risk of trading for O'Neill, Luis Robert Jr. offers a more secure option. Unfortunately, his price tag is significantly more expensive. He might be on one of the worst teams in the league, but he is still a star at his position. His ability to deliver on both sides of the ball make him a premiere trade target for many contenders, including the Royals.

Kansas City's batters are all performing admirably, fueling one of the best offenses in MLB. However, their outfield is their weak spot when looking at their order. Robert Jr. solves that problem without sacrificing anything in the field. His experience and pure talent makes him one of the few players who could play a big role in deciding who walks away with the World Series title in 2025.

The Royals have an opportunity to build on 2024, when they broke onto the scene in the AL. However, their competition is stiff and if they're not careful, they could find themselves stuck, unable to move past the ALDS and the elite teams around them. Making the right trades is the key to their success, and all eyes will be on them as the trade deadline activity picks up this summer.