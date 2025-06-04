The Royals’ most anticipated call-up since Bobby Witt Jr. is officially here. Kansas City promoted top prospect Jac Caglianone on Monday, and the 22-year-old slugger made his Major League debut Tuesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals, hitting sixth as the designated hitter.

“I’ve been dreaming of this day ever since I could really comprehend the idea of being a professional baseball player,” Caglianone said.

Caglianone’s rise has been rapid, but hardly surprising. Since being drafted No. 6 overall out of Florida less than a year ago, he’s done nothing but mash. He slashed .322/.389/.593 with 15 home runs and 56 RBIs in just 50 games between Double-A and Triple-A, making it impossible for the Royals to keep him in the minors any longer.

Royals top prospect makes much anticipated MLB Debut

Though originally drafted as a two-way player, the Royals have shelved the pitching experiment. Their focus is firmly on Caglianone’s elite offensive upside—and with good reason. He’s recorded exit velocities up to 120 mph and drew comparisons to MLB sluggers like Matt Olson and Aaron Judge for his raw power. Even in Triple-A, his 93.4 mph average exit velocity and 57.5% hard-hit rate were off the charts.

But with great power comes great swing aggression. Caglianone’s chase rate (34.4%) and zone swing rate (78.8%) suggest he’s not shy at the plate, which the Royals are monitoring closely. Still, his ability to make in-zone contact at a high clip has the front office confident he’ll adjust over time.

“He just needs to come into this lineup and be his best self,” first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino said. “Not him trying to do too much or try to save the offense.”

Caglianone’s debut came at DH, but he’s expected to see most of his time in right field moving forward. The Royals have a crowded situation at first base with Pasquantino and Salvador Perez, but the outfield needs a jolt—KC’s group ranks 29th in OPS this season. Caglianone’s bat could change that quickly.

“There are going to be some ups and downs,” said GM J.J. Picollo. “But that’s all part of a young player getting to the big leagues.”

Caglianone may not pitch, and he’s not expected to be a savior. But for a Royals team starving for power, his presence could be just what they need.