When the Golden State Valkyries take the court for the 2026 WNBA season, they'll be decked out in jerseys that feature a new colorway. The Valkyries debuted their new Nike Explorer Edition jerseys on social media on Monday, revealing that the new look will bring the franchise's trademark violet to the forefront for the first time.

Golden State enters its second WNBA campaign aiming to build on the monumental success it saw with its fan base in 2025. Valkyries president Jess Smith expanded on the idea behind the violet jerseys in a statement that was released alongside the announcement.

In the Bay, dreams don’t stay dreams for long. The moment you’ve allllll been waiting for — the Valkyries Violet Edition is here. Chase | @kpnorcal pic.twitter.com/YVUQJD4VhI — Golden State Valkyries (@valkyries) March 30, 2026

“Our fans didn't just ask for a jersey; they asked for a symbol of this new era,” Smith's press release read. “Across every region of the Bay, we've seen our Valkyries violet begin to line the streets, a signal that the Valkyries have truly landed. This jersey is our response to that energy, a bold reinforcement of everything we've built in year one. It's more than a uniform; it's a reflection of a fan base ready to claim their territory. I can't wait to see a sea of violet take over the community and soar on the court.”

According to the Valkyries, the design elements are meant to honor the Northern California area that the team calls home. The violet base color is meant to make the jerseys appear “modern, powerful, and bold” as a reflection of “the fierce commitment of our players and the pulse of the Bay Area.” The lines on the shorts are specific references to the cables of the Bay Bridge, which joins San Francisco and Oakland together.

The Valkyries received an unprecedented amount of support as an expansion team from fans in the Bay Area and around the WNBA, breaking attendance records throughout the campaign. The organization is hoping the hype around the new violet jerseys will carry that momentum into the 2026 season.