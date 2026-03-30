In a recent interview on NewsNation's program NewsNation Live with Connell McShane, Norfolk State head coach Michael Vick weighed in on his possible aspirations to coach at the professional level. In a conversation about the Rooney Rule, McShane asked Vick if he had aspirations to one day become a head coach in the NFL.

“Absolutely” Vick said. “I'm going to do everything I can to work as hard as I can, study as much as I can to be the best that I can be. You know, to help my team, to help the coaches around me, to help my players, you know, try to find a way to conquer their vision and exceed their expectations. So, you know, who knows? I would love to when the time permits and when it's a credible situation for me in terms of my learning curve, where I understand exactly what needs to happen in order for a football team to win and be structured the right way.

He continued, “You know, I'm in a phase where I feel like I'm getting it. And so, you know, like I said, it's all about putting the right people in a place, man. The most credible people, you know, not seeing color and appreciate what people bring to the table. That's what it all boils down to.”

Vick recently finished his first season as the head coach of the Norfolk State Spartans. The team finished 1-11, with their sole victory coming over Division II rival Virginia State University. His first season was chronicled in BET's docuseries The Coach Vick Experience, which concluded its 8-episode run last Wednesday.