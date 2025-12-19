The Philadelphia Phillies traded left-handed relief pitcher Matt Strahm to the Kansas City Royals on Friday. Strahm, who has become one of the better relievers in the sport over the years, returns to Kansas City — where he began his MLB career. Nevertheless, Strahm spent three seasons in Philadelphia, finding success along the way and even making the All-Star team in 2024. After the trade was announced, Strahm took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a heartfelt goodbye.

As part of his farewell message, Strahm thanked the fans and his former Phillies teammates.

“I can't begin to express what you've meant to me and my family over the last three years,” Strahm wrote to the fans. “I came to Philadelphia because of you. The atmosphere, the passion, the expectation to win. There's something truly special about this city and the mentality here. I wanted nothing more than to bring a World Series back to Philly, and I'm sorry I fell short of that goal.”

The Phillies feature one of the most passionate fanbases in MLB, and Strahm certainly took notice.

“It was an honor to wear this uniform alongside you and compete every day with a group that truly cared about winning and about each other,” Strahm wrote to his former Phillies teammates. “Y'all have not only helped me grow as a player but as a father and husband. I'll miss every single guy in that clubhouse, I've never experienced anything like it.”

The trade is likely bittersweet for Strahm. He pitched well in Philadelphia and clearly appreciated those around him. However, now he gets to pitch for a Royals ball club that is trying to build a contender. It seems as if Strahm is looking forward to re-joining the team he made his debut with.

The Phillies will attempt to move on as Matt Strahm begins the next chapter of his career.